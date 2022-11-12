Piracy : NCC, Onitsha book sellers sign MoU

By Phil Okose, Oniitsha

In her bid to curtail book piracy and regulate the activities of book sellers in Onitsha, the commercial nerve centre of Anambra State, Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), Friday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigerian Publishers Association (NPA) and Onitsha Main market Booksellers Association.

The signing of the MoU in Onitsha was in continuation of the Monitoring and Documentation programme of NCC which was inaugurated by its Director General, Dr John Asein.

Addressing participants at the signing of the MoU, NCC Director General, Dr John Asein, who was represented by the commission’s Director of Operations, Mr Obi Ezeilo, said that MoU would help fight piracy, regulate booksellers activities and foster collaborations among stakeholders.

According to him, with the monitoring and documentation programme, the Commission collaborates with different stakeholders in the copyright industry.

“To monitor and document all companies, entities and individuals who produce, distribute or commercially deal with copyright protected works including books, music, film, software and among others.

“The Commission also use this collaboration to fight piracy of these works.

“The monitoring of these outlets enables operatives of the commission to identify possible activities in the industry that facilitate or encourage piracy and work with the stakeholders to remove or stop such activity”, he said.

Asein noted that during the signing of the MoU, parties had agreed to work together to fight piracy in the Onitsha main market.

He stressed that they have also agreed that NPA will work closely with the trader association in providing relevant information about their books, distributing books in an acceptable manner.

Addressing newsmen shortly after signing the MoU, the chairman Booksellers Association Onitsha Main market, Mr Ben Ukpaka, said that the MoU would help check the activities of piracy.

“With the signing, it will help in uniting and checkmating any activities of members especially in righting piracy. I also thank NCC for ensuring the betterment of our organizations”, he stated.