Pilgrims abscondment : FCTA engages security operatives 

Favour Ishember Abuja buja

The Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board of the Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) has said that all channels have been tightened to ensure that all Pilgrims that embarked on pilgrimage on its platform were all accounted for, without any record of abscondment .

The Director of the Board, Dabara Audu Vingo who assured this in a chart with news men, said the Board has among other measures, engaged the services of several security operatives who mounts intelligent surveillance on the Pilgrims at all points.

He noted that the Board employs the new measures to prevent human trafficking and other illegalities which some Pilgrims indulge in.

The Director stated that while cases of abscondment has been drastically reduced, he added that since he assumed of office, the Board have had a peaceful pilgrimage processes.

Vingo also clarified that the has many other measures to prevent Pilgrims from attempting any actions, that are capable of bringing the administration and country to disrepute.

The Director disclosed that the watertight arrangements to avoid incidences that could portray government in a bad light.

According to him, ” this last pilgrimage was very successful. We went and came back with same numbers of Pilgrims.

” We achieved this through our pilgrimage activities. Even if you have the money and we give you the package cost , we don’t just accept your money and allow you to go. We subject all intending Pilgrims to rigorous screening.

” Once an intending Pilgrims submit their filled forms, we start screening to determine their intents , even in their absence.

” We have operatives from the Department of State Security ( DSS) the Police, Civil Defense, the Immigration and other relevant agencies that will investigate the persons”.