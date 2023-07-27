PIA: ExxonMobil inaugurates two Host Community Development Trusts in Akwa Ibom State

Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPN), a subsidiary of ExxonMobil, has inaugurated two Host Community Development Trusts (HCDT) covering its Oil Mining Leases in Akwa Ibom State, in compliance with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act

This was revealed in a statement obtained by Daily Champion

According to the Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited, which is also the operator of the NNPC/MPN JV HCDTs) is a step towards fulfilling its social responsibility to the communities in which it operates. These trusts aim to support the development of the host communities and ensure that they benefit from the activities in the oil mining leases in Akwa Ibom State.

Mobil Nigeria further revealed that the Trusts are the NNPC/MPN JV EMOIMEE HCDT comprising (Eket, Mbo, Onna, Ikot Abasi, Mkpat Enin, Esit Eket & Eastern Obolo communities) and the NNPC/MPN JV Ibeno HCDT.

Mr. Mark Fraser, General Manager, Joint Venture Operations of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited, in his address at the inauguration said that the events set-in motion the commencement of a new era of organic and sustainable community development.

The MPN GM said, “With the inauguration of these Trusts, our communities in Akwa Ibom State will now be in the driver’s seat and determine the pace, nature and impact of community development projects and programs in the respective host communities.

“We are delighted that the collaborative efforts involving our company, partner, communities, regulator and state government have resulted in the success being recorded.

“We are confident that with the quality of individuals selected by the communities to serve on the Trusts, the people will enjoy the benefits as envisioned by the framers of the Petroleum Industry Act.

“The ultimate objective is for the Trusts to help enhance peace and further accelerate development and prosperity in our host communities.”

He further stated that the Joint Venture had enjoyed a mutually beneficial relationship with the host communities and continued to play its part through significant revenue contributions and community development initiatives.

He noted that the JV has consistently remained the highest private sector employer of labour in the state.

Bala Wunti, Chief Upstream Investment Officer, NUIMS, who was represented by Julie Utang, Manager, Stakeholder Relations,NUIMS commended the stakeholders for harmonising various interests, culminating in the eventual incorporation of the two HCDTs.

Utang further charged all stakeholders to remain guided by the provisions of the enabling Act and regulations, encouraging them to sustain exiting collaborations for optimal value.