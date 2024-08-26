Physiotherapists push for Improved practices,  inspired leaders

…..as association marks 65th anniversary

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Nigeria Society of Physiotherapists (NSP) has said it will continue to push for improve physiotherapy practices to remain a centered profession that improves the health and well-being of all Nigerians.

President of NSP, Felix Odusanya in a press release to mark the 65th anniversary of the society in Abuja, said the group would stand on the shoulders of pioneers and giants, who envisioned a profession that would transform lives and empower individuals to reach their full potential.

The statement said: “Today, we gather to celebrate a remarkable milestone – the 65th anniversary of the Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy (NSP). The NSP was founded in 1959 by a group of visionary physiotherapists.

“For six and a half decades, our society has been at the forefront of advancing physiotherapy practice, education, and research in Nigeria.

“Our society has played a crucial role in improving the health and well-being of Nigerians, and we are proud of our achievements. As we mark this occasion, we reflect on our journey and the developmental milestones that have brought us to where we are today.

“The Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy is the umbrella body of all practicing physiotherapists in Nigeria. The NSP is a member of the World Physiotherapy Africa and World Physiotherapy, since 1967. The NSP has state chapters, special interest groups and units, through which the programmes of the Society are run, in accordance with the extant constitution of the Society.

“We stand on the shoulders of pioneers and giants, who envisioned a profession that would transform lives and empower individuals to reach their full potential. From humble beginnings to becoming a leading voice in healthcare, our journey has been marked by perseverance, innovation, and excellence.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we honor the pioneers who paved the way, the members who have driven our progress, and the patients who have entrusted us with their care. We also look to the future, with a renewed commitment to shaping the next chapter of physiotherapy in Nigeria”.

Stating that the society has achieved alot, the statement noted that, “Our theme, “Physiotherapy Practice in Nigeria: The Past, The Present and The Way Forward,” reflects our mission to honor our legacy, celebrate our progress, and shape the future of physiotherapy in Nigeria, ensuring that it remains a dynamic, inclusive, and patient centered profession that improves the health and well-being of all Nigerians.

“We will continue to push boundaries, challenge the status quo, and inspire a new generation of physiotherapy leaders.

“In our 65 years of existence, we have transitioned from a profession with predominantly diploma-level professionals to a profession with doctor of Physiotherapy for entry level practice. Likewise, the members of the NSP have been instrumental to the establishment of various postgraduate programmes which have ensured that the quality of practitioners has consistently been improved on. This has contributed to a higher quality of practice rendered to our patients.

“It is noteworthy to state that the NSP has facilitated the establishment of the Postgraduate Physiotherapy College in Nigeria, an autonomous body saddled with the responsibility of churning out specialists with better clinical competence to match the demands of our clients, in our ever dynamic world.

“We have lined up a series of activities to commemorate this occasion, including a public lecture, awards and honors, and a fund raising gala. Join us as on Thursday,29th August 2024 at the National Merit House, Maitama, Abuja by 1.00pm as we celebrate this momentous occasion.

“Let us work together to build a future where every Nigerian can access quality physiotherapy services”..