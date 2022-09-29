Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Fidelity bank hero style

PHEDC confirms electrocution of staff while trying to disconnect power lines in Calabar

Latest News
By Champion
Nigerian Dailieas | Nigerian Newspapers
128
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC), has confirmed the electrocution of one of its members of staff in Calabar. Fortunately, the staff survived. The PHEDC staff was carrying out electrical works at Army Junction, on the Muritala Mohammed highway in Calabar, when he was electrocuted. A video from the scene trending online shows spectators gathered at the foot of the electric pole to watch the electrocuted officer who was motionless at the top of the pole.  Officials are then seen positioning two ladders which two electrical staff climbed to get to the injured official and carry him down.

 

Mr. Collins Igwe, Regional Manager, PHEDC,  said the staff was taken to the Navy hospital for treatment. He was revived at the hospital and has now been discharged. A friend of the electrocuted electrical staff gave an update on Facebook. He said he has spoken to his friend and he sounds “strong” following his discharge from the hospital.

Continue Reading
Champion 256 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

2023 general election may make or break Nigeria – Obasanjo

Troops raid bandits’ den, rescue 3 kidnap victims in Kaduna

Osun: Man remanded for raping, threatening to kill…

FEC approves N580.5m for armoured vehicles to fight drug war

1 of 1,158