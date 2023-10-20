Petroleum Industry Converges For OTL Africa Downstream Energy Week  From October, 23 To 26, 2023

The downstream petroleum and gas value chain will converge in Lagos from 23rd to 26th October for the 17th edition of the OTL Africa Downstream Energy Week, (“OTL Africa Downstream”). Organized in collaboration with the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority and other strategic partners, the OTL Africa Downstream Energy Week encompasses end-to-end operations and services in midstream and downstream business, incorporating a strategic conference, showcase exhibition, and networking events.

In a statement signed by Dr. Emeka Akabogu, Executive Vice Chairman, OTL African, this year’s event is significant, being the first under the new administration at a time of much policy concern for petroleum products markets. The industry regulator, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority is expected to provide insights into the implementation of changes arising from the Petroleum Industry Act, while the Ministry of Petroleum will be available to offer guidance on the industry’s policy direction.

At least fifty speakers are expected through the duration of the four-day event, which will also see a showcase of innovations, services and technology at the OTL Trade Exhibition, with leading industry brands on hand to engage with the market.

Focus areas include oil refining, petroleum products trading, shipping, tank storage, logistics, marketing and retail, in addition to LPG, lubricants, petrochemicals, power, financial services and policy.

The OTL Africa Downstream Energy Week has over the past seventeen years, been at the forefront of setting agenda, promoting business and operations in downstream energy markets.

The event will take place at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, and delegates may get more information from otlafrica.com.

However, OTL Africa downstream Energy week has released a full list of speakers for the 17th edition of the event holding from Monday, 23rd October to Thursday 26th October 2023.

The full list is as follows: Senator Heineken Lokpobiri – Minister of State for Petroleum -Oil (Nigeria)

Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo – Minister of State for Petroleum – Gas (Nigeria)

Ambassador Gabriel Aduda – Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources (Nigeria)

Mr. Tunji Oyebanji – Chairman OTL Africa Downstream Week Advisory Board Aliko Dangote, GCON – Founder, Dangote Group Senator Jide Ipinsigba – Chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum Downstream (Nigeria)

Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere – Chairman, House Committee on Petroleum Downstream (Nigeria)

Engr. Shola Shasore – Lagos State Ministry of Energy

Engr. Farouk Ahmed – Authority Chief Executive, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA)

Deputy Minister of Energy, Ghana

Mr. Ogbugo Ukoha – Executive Director DSSRI-NMDPRA

Mr. Mustapha Fasinro MD, Linetrale Trading Limited

Mr. Debo Olujimi – Emadeb Energy Resources Limited

Dr. Mumuni Dagazau – SA to GCEO, NNPC Limited

Dr. Joseph Tolorunse – Legal Adviser and Secretary to Board, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA)

Dr. Billy Okoye – CEO, Raffles Energy

Dr. Ed Ubong – Coordinator, Decade of Gas

Ms. Ritu Sahajwalla – Managing Director, Greenville LNG

Dr. Zainab Gobir – Executive Director Economic Regulation & Strategic Planning, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA)

Mr. Mansur K. Alkali, Executive Director Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA)

Mrs. Ibilola Amao – Director Academy WIEN / Principal Partner Lonadek

Mrs. Carol Egejuru – MD / CEO Onnec Energy Limited

Hajiya Hassan Audu – NFR Coordinator NNPC IP Chairperson PWC Northern zones

Dr. Oladunni Owo – CEO Blackgold Energy Authorities & Advisory Consult

Mrs. Ibiene Okeleke – Board Secretary WIEN / MD ETC

Nnoli Akpedeye – MD / CEO Contigo Servo

Ivie Imasogie-Adigun – GM Group HR Sahara

Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari – GCEO, NNPC LTD

Mrs. Godrey Ogbechie – Group Executive Director, Rainoil Limited

Dame Winifred Akpani – Managing Director/CEO, Northwest Petroleum and Gas/Chairman, Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria

Mr. Lawal Sade – Managing Director, NNPC Trading Limited

James Gooder – Vice President, Argus Media

Mr. Huub Stokman, Managing Director, NNPC Retail Limited

Mr. Clement Isong – Executive Secretary/CEO, Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN)

Mr. Bob Dickerman, Managing Director, Pinnacle Oil and Gas

Mr. Ian Brown – Managing Director, WAV Inspect Limited

Dr. Billy Gillis-Harry – National President,

Petroleum Products Retail Outlets owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN)

Elder Chinedu Okoronkwo – (National President, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN)

Mr. Ayodeji Ogundiran – Managing Director, Fuelmetrics

Funmi Ogbue – President WIEN / Managing Director Zigma Limited

Joan Faluyi – MD COE Offshore/ED Petrolog Limited

Nnenna Maduabum – Managing Director /CEO Numad Energies Limited

Mrs. Dolapo Kotun Okulaja – ED Ikwe Onna Refinery Limited

Mrs. Bolanle Tom Jones – Moores Gas Limited

Mrs. Patricia Simon-Hart – VP Upstream WIEN /MD AFTRAC

Mrs. Damilola Owolabi – Managing Director Selai Gas Limited

Ms. Bassey Adie – Managing Director Loyz Marine

Mr. Aliyu Suleiman – GCSO, Dangote Group

Mr. Temitope Ogunbanjo – (Aradel Refinery)

Dr. Francis Ogaree – (ED HPPITI- NMDPRA)

Mr. Anibor Kragha – ES, African Refiners and Distributors Association

Engr. Momoh Jimah Oyarekhua – CORAN/OPAC)

Mr. Alex Osho – Chief Operating Officer , Waltersmith Group

Maryro Mendez – Refining & Refined products Senior Research Analyst, Vitol

Gen. Taoreed A. Lagbaja – Chief of Army Staff

Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla – Chief of Naval Staff

Dr. Ahmed Audi – Commandant General, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps

Major Lancelot Anyanya – Spear and Shield Consult Limited

Dr. Mustapha Lamorde – Executive Director, HSEC, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA)

Victor Onyegbado – Partner, Akabogu Law

Lucia Oboni, Associate, Akabogu Law

Mr. Nagendra Verma – Managing Director, NIPCO GAS Ltd

Mr. Akachukwu Nwokedi – President, Nigerian Gas Association

Jeremy Parker – Head of Business Development, CITAC

Jean-Sebastien Gerard – Vitol

Engr Adetunji Iromini – Founder/CEO, SolarCentric Technologies

Olabanjo Alimi – Head, Renewables, Sterling Bank

Dr. Samba Seye – Managing Director, TotalEnergies

OTL Africa Energy Week is the continent’s leading business forum for market insights, emerging opportunities and products’ showcase in the African downstream petroleum value-chain. It features a strategic conference, dedicated industry exhibition, Business-Business and Business-Government networking. It is organised in collaboration with key partners in government and the industry.