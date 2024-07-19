Petrol tanker falls at Ojota Underbridge, spills content

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Tragedy was averted on Thursday as the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency team successfully evacuated a tanker laden with Petroleum Motor Spirit, PMS fell and spilled its content at Ojota Underbridge area of the State.

The tanker with registration no KMC125 ZQ which fell while negotiating a bend to the interchange lost control, thereby shutting down the road in that axis.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Head, Public Affairs Unit-LASEMA, Nosa Okunbor and made available to newsmen.

The statement read, “In response to distress calls received by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, via the 767/112 Emergency Toll-Free lines at 1510hours, the Agency activated a response team from its Command and Control Centre at Alausa, arriving the incident scene at 1519hrs.

“Upon arrival at the incident scene, the LASEMA Response Team discovered that a tanker, with registration number KMC125 ZQ, laden to capacity with 45,000 litres of Petroleum Motor Spirit, PMS, had fallen sideways, while the truck head remained in a standing position.

“Further investigations at the scene revealed that the oil tanker suffered a broken turntable while negotiating a bend to the interchange, lost control and fell sideways, thereby shutting down the road in that axis 100%, while spilling it’s contents in the process.

“No injuries, nor casualties were recorded during the incident.

“Safety measures have been implemented to forestall secondary incidents from being recorded during the operation.

“Traffic Control Measures has been activated and conducted by LRT in collaboration with LASTMA to mitigate against traffic backlog.

“Active blanketing of the spilt petroleum products by the LASG Fire and Rescue Service is ongoing to forestall fire incident as a result of the accident.

“Responders are making unrelenting efforts to manage the situation and ensure a swift recovery of the fallen oil tanker.

“The truck head has been towed off the road. Recovery Operation successfully concluded without secondary incidents.”

In attendance, the LASEMA Response Team, LASTMA, NPF and FRSC.