PETITION, REDRESS, RECRIMINATION: IGBO IN EXISTENTIAL CHALLENGE.

A group of frontline Igbo lawyers including renowned SANs and some in the Diaspora are preparing a comprehensive range of legal actions against the flagrant breaches of rights of Igbos.

The anticipated actions would be within the Nigerian and international spaces and preferably direct evidence, including details of victims and the offending developments etc.

This action is following on the heels of the just concluded General elections in Nigeria in which Igbo have been profiled as an ethnic group, her people harassed, beaten and denied their right to exercise their franchise in Lagos state specifically, destruction of Igbo properties and setting ablaze of some markets and businesses owned by Ndigbo in Lagos and elsewhere.

DATA AND EXHIBITS COLLECTION.

To facilitate detailed legal process in seeking redress from local and international justice systems, the following informations are required in videos, audios and pictures to be placed on this CCDI platform and calling the attention of the Secretariat:

1-Names and number of people killed and their location.

2-Names and number of innocent people shot with live bullets and their location.

3-Names and number of people with known degrees of injuries sustained during the elections and their location.

4-Names and address of polling units where elections did not hold because INEC failed to mobilise to such places.

5-Names and address of polling units attacked by Area Boys snatching of ballot boxes and critical election materials.

6-Address of polling units where security agencies aided and abetted election malpractices with video evidence.

7-Address of polling units where INEC officials announced that results of the election shall not be uploaded real time online with video or audio evidence.

7-Address and pictures or videos of properties, houses and markets burnt or damaged and their location arising from the elections.

8-Videos and audios on hate speech, quit notice, threats to life and no voting rights attributable to the followings:

M.C Oluomo.

Sam Omatseye.

Bayo Onanuga.

Femi Fani Kayode.

Dele Alake.

And others you know about.

Having regards to peaceful coexistence in Nigeria and the rights of freedom of speech, movement, association and franchise, there are sufficient reasons for Igbo to officially petition the authorities and press libelous actions against the people and institutions inciting violence and ethnic attacks on Igbo for political gains.

Your cooperation and prompt response to this important call will enable immediate legal actions to be pursued by notable Igbo senior Lawyers and Diaspora Igbo in waiting to press for redress, assurances of safety and indemnity.

Thanks.

Signed:

Ide Goddy Uwazurike.

President.

CCDI.