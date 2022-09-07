 Peter Obi’s raging revolution

Polycarp Mbah

The emergence of Governor Peter Obi, as the presidential candidate of Labour Party(LP), has continued to raise a storm, rattling the two big parties, All Progressives Congress(APC) and Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).

The revolution, that was roused by Obi’s stellar appearance, is unparalleled in the annals of this country.

For a movement, which was largely stirred by Nigerian youths, popularly called the “Obedients” its fast transformation into a nationwide campaign, is monumental.

It has sent shock waves across the continent and globe, attracting the attention of some international media organizations, including the BBC and CNN.

In verity, what is happening is beyond Obi. It has become a national enterprise, cutting across tribal and religious fault lines.

Some have described this development, as divine or even an inevitable fallout of the nation’s political failure.

How did Nigeria get to this horrendous state of extreme poverty, widespread hunger, endless killings, educational crises, surging terrorism, economic woes and systemic rot across all sectors?

The nation’s Human Development Index(HDI) is horrendous, with high prevalence of mortalities and mortalities, low life expectancy, corruption and political conflicts.

These social, economic and political calamities have brought the giant of Africa to its knees.

For the past few years, Nigeria, has become the poverty capital of the world, a position previously held by India, the second most populous country in the world.

Nigeria is witnessing severe brain-drain, with mass exodus of doctors, nurses, engineers, IT specialists, lecturers and sports people to foreign countries.

The nation, as the rest of sub-Saharan Africa are facing humongous challenges, requiring serious and urgent interventions.

Indeed many Nigerians are living on the precipice. The youths are frustrated. This was revealed at the #EndSars protests.

The plight of many citizens is heart-wrenching. They need rescue. They need help. They need hope. That is what Obi’s presidency represents.

Most Nigerians die with unfulfilled ambitions, because the country shows little or no care for its vulnerable people.

Most Nigerians, just as their African counterparts, are merely existing, subsisting on less than one dollar a day.

When Nobel prize winners in virtually all disciplines are listed, why are Nigerians not there, apart from few in arts and humanities?

The nation’s lack of productivity is largely due to the unfavorable political environment, that is not only toxic but averse to education and research.

For about six months, university lecturers have been on strike, over wage issues.

This is quite vexatious, considering the massive corruption cases that have been recorded by this administration.

A professor in Israel has more than 53 patented research products.

Meanwhile, no Nigerian university has recorded such a number of patents, even, after 60 years of existence.

Many desperate nationals are traversing across the hot deserts, embarking on dangerous journeys to Europe.

Some, who survive the Sahara, are swallowed by the Mediterranean Sea.

“Better dead trying to escape, than to remain in our hellish countries,” they say.

Many end up as slaves and prostitutes in Libya and other Arab nations. What a sordid life!

Today, living in Nigeria is like taking up residence in hell. The teeming population of youths is the worst hit.

Many of them lack the innate desire to live, hence continue to swell the numbers of suicide cases, while others suffer from mental illnesses, psychological disorders and drug addictions.

Others are ready recruits for political violence, terrorist cells, banditry, robbery gangs, drug cartels, prostitution and sex rings.

With a rudderless government, ambulating aimlessly, towards the brink, many citizens are desperately crying out for help out of the doldrums.

No individual is safe, but the poor masses are at the hardest hit.

The rich are also not spared. Their flamboyant lifestyles, exotic cars and mansions often make make them easy targets for kidnappers, murderers and armed robbers.

Every section of the country is plagued with violence and criminalities.

Neither the Igbo, Ijaw, Hausa nor Yoruba, Tiv, Idoma, Igbira, and Efik peoples are secure.

Even the rampaging Fulani herdsmen, who have become notorious for, allegedly killing farmers and destroying farms, cannot pretend to be safe.

Everyone is under threat. The security personnel are overwhelmed. Many gallant officers have been sent to an early grave by bandits and terrorists.

Poverty is prevalent, because the nation’s commonwealth is largely in the hands of few people, who divert it to personal use.

The mismanagement of the nation’s scarce resources, particularly in the current administration, is undeniable and unquantifiable.

With this humongous financial rascality, the nation’s infrastructure has remained comatose, while the masses suffer grossly from debilitating conditions, disastrous living standards and squalid circumstances.

Lack of credible leadership is no doubt an existential challenge for Nigeria and its precarious citizens.

Hence the 2023 election is crucial for the existence of the country.

Today Nigerian young people have risen, as a formidable third force that wants to take back the land from the corrupt and old political fraudsters, who have paralyzed the nation and its hapless populace.

For most of these youths Peter Obi, is the epitome of the hope they yearn for.

These massive supporters have crystallized their aspirations into, what is popularly called the “Obidients.” For them, Obi represents more than a ray of hope.

His antecedents, as former governor of Anambra, where he raised the bar in education, health, financial frugality and infrastructural development, has set him, miles ahead of his opponents.

Obi is not just a ray of light. He is a beaming light, that the country, desperately, needs to begin its long-awaited journey from the throes of darkness.

From his general acceptance of Obi’s presidential aspiration is, certainly, not an Igbo agenda. Evidently, it is also not an ethnic-driven project.

It was neither birthed by a selfish ambition to grab power, nor quest to loot the nation’s treasures and sheer brigandage.

Clearly Obi and his running mate, Dr Yusuf Baba-Ahmed, are not propelled by the ludicrous “It is my turn doctrine,” nor the unbridled ambition to grab power at all costs and by all means.

Theirs is a call to serve and not the usual penchant of political office holders to siphon public funds for personal aggrandizement.

Most other presidential candidates have been accused severally of alleged involvement in drug crimes and corruption cases.

Obi has a good record of accountability, transparency and integrity in public service.

Indisputably, his current political rising profile is a huge shock to many. Its national spread is equally audacious.

Indeed the movement has metamorphosed into a national and international awakening of immense propensity.

It is generally viewed, as a torrential storm that could only have been orchestrated and sustained, through divine providence.

As he often says “poverty, insecurity, diseases, hunger and every woe afflicting this country so not bear ethnic or religious colourations.”

Every one is a victim of the innumerable vices that have been unleashed on this country by wicked and vicious rulers.

Therefore, Nigerians should focus on the call for a new Nigeria.

They should not listen to those, who describe Obi’s political surge as an Igbo agenda.

All the campaign of calumny against him and Baba-Ahmed, his amiable Vice-presidential candidate, should be ignored, as the ranting of drowning fellows.

The nation needs issue-based campaigns, not brazen lies against a winning team.

Global trends have shown that the youths are becoming more politically active in several countries.

Hence Nigerian youths should remain determined to reject old politicians, who lack the knowledge and technology to deploy hi-tech social and economic models, required to advance the nation’s democratic ideals, fiscal agenda and progressive growth, as stipulated in the United Nations(UN) 2030 Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs).

This is the time to jettison tribes and tongues, and forge ahead, as a united entity for the good and future of this blessed land.

Nigeria is at a critical junction. The destinies of children, youths and unborn generations are at stake.

Obi’s revolution is positioned to save this tottering ship from sinking like the Titanic.

He needs the support of everyone to achieve this feat.

Posterity will have an honourable mention of those, who will help to save Nigeria.

A vote for Obi is a vote for a new and prosperous Nigeria.

Help to make this dream to come true.

#ActNow.

#ActRight.

#PeterObi4AllNigerians

•Mbah is a pharmacist, an evangelist and public analyst.