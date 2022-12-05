Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Peter Obi , worship in Rhema Deliverance Mission, at the 22nd Anniversary, Annual Thanksgiving Service in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r... Homa Spiritual Director  Sister Ifunanya  Mouegbunam ;  Guest Speaker  Senor Pastor Destiny Assembly Church Aba ..Rev .Dr  Emma Silas ; immediate Past  Winner of Big Brother Naija Season 6 ;Hazel Oyeze Onou popularly known as White Money, during the HOMA Catholic  International   Ministry  Annual  thanksgiving  Service &  WhiteMoney  held in Lagos on 2/12/2022... PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI
32
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Senior Pastor, Rhema Deliverance Mission International, Lagos (1). Prophet  Dr Anene Nwachukwu; exchanging greetings with Labour Party, LP, presidential Candidate, Mr  Peter Obi.

Senior Pastor, Rhema Deliverance Mission International, Lagos (1). Prophet  Dr Anene Nwachukwu;  praying for   Labour Party, LP, presidential Candidate, Mr  Peter Obi.

Left  Labour Party, LP, presidential Candidate, Mr  Peter Obi; Senior Pastor, Rhema Deliverance Mission International, Lagos (1). Prophet  Dr. Anene Nwachukwu  ( right) ; Chairman/CEO Brittana-U. Mrs Catherine Uju Ifejika; (2nd right) and others.

Senior Pastor, Rhema  Deliverance Mission International, Lagos  Prophet  DrAnene Nwachukwu. Leading the worshipers at a Prayer Section,  During the 22nd Anniversary and Annual Thanksgiving Service of Rhema Deliverance Mission, at LASU Igando road in  4/12/2022  Lagos …Courtesy by CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline
Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Continue Reading
Peter 8470 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, December 5, 2022

Eze Ndigbo of Ijegun / Ijedodo Eze Dr. Chika C. Nwokedi,…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, December 2, 2022

Black Girl Child care Initiative: Girl up ‘Dance Work Out ‘…

1 of 244