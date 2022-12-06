Peter Obi takes campaign to Imo, vows to end insecurity if elected

‘Uzodimma is a good man’

Victor Duruamaku, Owerri

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi has expressed optimism that his emergence in 2023 as the next president of Nigeria would end all forms of insecurity in the country

He gave the assurance while addressing Imo State people during his campaign rally in Owerri, Tuesday

Accompanied by his wife, Vice Presidential Candidate, top party members and supporters, to the rally, he assured that his administration would ensure that insecurity becomes a thing of the past.

He assured with emphasis that Imo State and Nigeria in general will be secured and the Investors who had fled the country due to insecurity would return to the country with their investments

He urged the people of the state to continue to support and vote for the Labour Party during the elections.

He vowed to change Nigeria to become a country where people will have jobs and where young people with energy will be part of governance in the country.

Also to be tackled vigorously and put to a stop, by his administration, is the issue of the reocurring strikes in the Nigerian educational system.

He said: “My government will sit down with lecturers and negotiate so that any thing that has to do with strike is completely eradicated”

Obi noted that the quality of education and health are the only way to know a developed country and non- developed one and assured that his administration will invest heavily in education .

He reminded the supporters in the state that he has not come to the state for fake promises while assuring that Imo State will surely export both palm oil and cassava by the time he become the president of the country.

In his speech, the Vice Presidential Candidate Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed said that this is the right time for Mr. Obi to be president of the country.

He emphasized that Nigeria will move from consumption to production adding that she must win the war by bringing power to where power is desired

He appealed to the people of the State to vote for Labour Party all the way to ensure total victory during the polls.

He reminded them that there is no other name that rings bell in the ears of the northerners than Obi because of his capacity and competence.

He said: “Nigeria must be rescued, secured and must progress under Obi”.

Earlier in his speech, the Director General of Peter Obi campaign council Dr. Doyin Okupe reminded Nigerians that God has given them a son ready to wipe away their tears and change the country..

He said that Nigerians love Obi because of his acceptance, character and pedigree while urging all to rally round him and vote him into power for the good of the country.

Meanwhile Mr. Obi on Tuesday re-echoed the thinking of many who have come in contact with Governor Hope Uzodimma, describing the Imo State chief executive as a good man.

Obi did not hide his feeling when he met with Governor Uzodimma at the presidential wing of the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport Owerri as he arrived for his Party’s campaign rally in Owerri.

Though the Labour Party presidential candidate had arrived earlier and was being shepherded by his supporters at the premises of the presidential lounge of the airport, he broke off from their midst without their knowledge to come and receive Governor Uzodimma whom, he said he was told, was already airborne.

“Your Excellency, I had to stay back to greet you because I learnt you were already on the way coming. You are a good man and I owe you that honour to wait to greet you,” Obi told Governor Uzodimma as they hugged themselves and bantered away.

Though it would have been Obi’s desire to stop by at the Government House on the invitation of Governor Uzodimma after his rally, he said his numerous political engagements would not permit that.

“I really really appreciate,” the former Governor of Anambra State he added even as Governor Uzodimma thanked him for the compliments and wished him well.

It would be recalled that Governor Uzodimma said recently that all political parties interested in campaigning at any government-owned facility in Owerri was welcome as approval for such would not be withheld from them.

He made good his promise by directing the relevant approving authorities in the state to grant the request of any of the political parties to use any facility of their choice for their campaign rally. The Labour Party happened to be the first.

Leaders of the Labour Party on Monday were full of praises for Governor Uzodimma, describing his magnanimity as historic and commending his politics as one without rancour and bitterness.