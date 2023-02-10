Peter Obi pledges to revolutionize governance

.Gets major boost from Ijawland

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, on Thursday took his campaign to Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), declaring to the people that he and his running mate, Yusuf Datti-Ahmed are just tools that the forthcoming election is indeed their own.

Obi who had charged the nation’s capital with his Wednesday’s strategic visits to some markets in Abuja and a road show this morning, making the rally a carnival-like show, told the jubilant crowd that a revolution is coming if the people vote for him and Datti into office on February 25th.

Addressing the people at the Old parade ground, Area 10, Garki, Obi assured them that the LP government is going to do things differently and promised to revolutionize the country if the party wins this year’s presidential election.

His words: “Nigeria in the past 20 years have produced insecurity; Nigeria in the past 20 years have produced poverty and unemployment.

“We are offering you security and prosperity. We are going to fight insecurity. Criminals are no longer formidable unless there is no leadership,”

He said his government will start by revolutionalizing Nigeria as a country and move to provide good things of life.

“There will be a food revolution. We are going to make food abundant so that Nigerians will have no reason to be hungry again.

“We will empower women and youths. We will unite Nigeria. In the next five years, you will be proud to be a Nigerian and nobody will treat you based on where you come from,” he said.

The LP candidate noted that in 2012, unemployment was 16 percent, but now it is 65 percent.

“We will employ our youths. Nigeria will be a great nation again. Join us to build a new Nigeria. You are the ones contesting this election through us, we are only representing you,” Obi said.

“Labour Party is producing what has never happened before. For the first time, the presidential candidate and the running mate, and the National Chairman were born after independence.

“This election will be by competence. We are competent people. We are compassionate people. Our commitment is total, hold us responsible for a new Nigeria.

“We will stop stealing. They want to buy your votes. If they give you money, collect it, it is your money, collect and vote for us,” he added.

The vice presidential candidate Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, described Obi as a shining star, noting that for eight years as Anambra State governor, he borrowed no money.

The Labour Party’s presidential Candidate also got a huge boost to his aspiration with an endorsement from the umbrella body of the Ijaw people known as Ijaw National Congress, INC.

The landmark endorsement was carried out at the Ijaw House, Yenaoga, Bayelsa State, on Thursday morning during an interactive session with the apex Ijaw socio-cultural body.

The Ijaw, who are spread from Sierra Leone to Gabon, dominate Bayelsa State, have sizeable populations in Delta, Rivers, and Ondo States, and are spread around the coast of Nigeria. They have a population strength of about 4 million, which could be about 2% of the Nigerian population of 200 million plus.

The endorsement by the INC is a follow-up to the one done by Southern Ethnic Nationalities comprising, the Yoruba apex group, the Afenifere, Pan Niger Delta Forum PANDEF, the Umbrella body of the Igbos, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Middle Belt Forum announced in Abuja last week.

The LP Presidential flag bearer during interaction told the Ijaw National Congress that he is seeking the people’s mandate to fill the vacuum created in our polity by successive leadership failure.

He told the people that a new Nigeria is possible and it has to be based on justice and equity where the people’s resources should be used to develop their areas.

The former Anambra state Governor assured the Ijaw that he and his Vice are determined to create a new Nigeria where the people will live in peace secured and in harmony.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo had led the high profile Nigerians that includes first Republic Minister of Information Edwin Clark, and renowned jurist Afe Babalola among others to endorse the LP Presidential candidate who is enjoying the massive support of Nigerian women and youths.