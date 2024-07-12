Peter Obi mourns as Plateau govt confirms 22 dead, 132 injured in Jos school building collapse

Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi has condoled with families of victims of Jos school collapsed building.

This is as the Plateau State Government has confirmed 22 deaths and 132 injured persons, from the Jos collapsed school building.

Mr Musa Ashoms, the Commissioner for Information, also said six of the injured were in critical condition.

Ashoms said that those injured were receiving treatment in various tertiary health facilities in the state, while the bodies of the deceased had been deposited in the mortuaries..

A two-storey building of Saints Academy, a secondary and primary school located at Busa-Buji community of Jos North Local Area, had collapsed , trapping students, teachers and others.

The incident occurred about 8:30 a.m. on Friday, when the students were writing their third term examination.

Following the tragedy, Obi took to social media to express shock over the tragic incident that befell the building where students were busy writing exams. He expressed his sympathies with the trauma such incident would have on the students and their families.

He said thorough investigations must be conducted to determine the cause of the collapse in order to avert such tragedies in the future.

“I am disheartened by the heart-rending reports of the unhappy collapse of a school building in Busa Buji village, Jos, Plateau State, today (Friday) which has left at least 16 of our children dead and many others, including teachers, trapped under the rubble,” Obi wrote.

He expressed appreciation for the swiftness with which organizations and emergency services were carrying out the ongoing rescue operations, particularly FRSC, NEMA, Red Cross, Army, and Police, “who already showed commitment in ensuring the safe rescue of the trapped pupils.”

“My heart goes in prayers to the rest of the trapped children and teachers for their safe rescue,” Obi added

He urged the authorities to be more responsive to taking safety measures seriously in schools and other learning institutions across the country.

Obi concluded with a prayer for the souls of the departed and wished speedy recovery to those who were injured during the incident.

