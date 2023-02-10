Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Peter Obi, meet Nigerian businessman , philanthropist in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
27
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Former Cross River state Governor , Mr Donald Duke; Nigerian economist, and philanthropist. He chairs Heirs Holdings, MrTony Elumelu; Nigerian business magnate Mr Aliko Dangote ;. presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi; Nigerian businessman and philanthropist. Mr Femi Otedola; Nigerian banker, investor and philanthropist. Mr Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, during a meeting with presidential candidate of the Labour Party in Lagos.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline
Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Continue Reading
Peter 8802 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, February 10, 2023

Tribute to a legend Late Professor George Obiozor ,former…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, February 9, 2023

Centre for Values in Leadership (CVL) , 20th CVL Leadership…

1 of 272