Peter Obi, meet Nigerian businessman , philanthropist in Lagos

Former Cross River state Governor , Mr Donald Duke; Nigerian economist, and philanthropist. He chairs Heirs Holdings, MrTony Elumelu; Nigerian business magnate Mr Aliko Dangote ;. presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi; Nigerian businessman and philanthropist. Mr Femi Otedola; Nigerian banker, investor and philanthropist. Mr Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, during a meeting with presidential candidate of the Labour Party in Lagos.

