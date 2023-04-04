Peter Obi is the man of the moment -Pastor Schugger

The founder of Grace Revolution International Ministry, Lagos, pastor Schugger Ezenwa Onyeukwu has reiterated that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi is the man of the moment because of his exploits in the presidential election.

Speaking to newsmen at the Headquarters of his ministry in Lagos, he maintained that Obi surprised everyone. He said, “Peter Obi has suddenly become the man of the moment, nobody expected what happened in the presidential election, people criticised him and said that he lack structures; it was amazing to see a man that hadn’t structures attain that feat”.

He enunciated that Obi is loved by all, not just by the Igbos alone. He said, “The love for Obi is immense, and he is loved by all, Nigerians have unmitigated love for him, you can see that he’s the choice of the people, globally and locally, he’s fascinated by great attention”.

