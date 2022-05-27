Peter Obi formally joins Labour Party for next year’s presidential contest

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

Champion newspaper yesterday reported that Obi dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) and informed his supporters that he was in discussion with another political party where he hopes to achieve his ambition.

Obi has however registered as a member of the Labour Party Friday at his ward in Anambra State, and would be participating in the presidential primary of the party on Tuesday, May 31 in Asaba, Delta state.

Giving reason on Friday why he joined the Labour Party, Obi wrote: “I thank all Nigerians, especially our youths who have joined me in the mission of taking back and reuniting Nigeria.

“This project is yours and for the future of your children. I am just a facilitator.

“Since I resigned from the PDP because of issues that are at variance with my persona and principles, I have consulted widely with various parties and personalities to ensure we do not complicate the route to our desired destination.

“For me, the process of achieving our goal is as fundamental as what one will do thereafter.

“Therefore, I have chosen a route that I consider to be in line with our aspirations and my mantra of taking the country from consumption to production; and that is the Labour Party which is synonymous with the people, workers, development, production, securing and uniting Nigerians as one family.