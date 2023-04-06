Peter Obi donates N10m to Paul university in Anambra

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Mr Peter Obi on Thursday, donated N10 million to the Paul University in Awka, Anambra.

Obi reiterated his stance that good education and healthcare were crucial to the development and prosperity of any nation.

He stated this during his visit to the university’s campus in Awka.

He said his visit would have been toward the end of 2022, when he received the invitation but delayed it till after the elections because he did not want people to attach political or campaign meanings to it.

The former Anambra governor said it had been his routine to visit three heathcare institutions and three secondary schools every month to support them within his capacity as a private citizen.

“I would have also paid this visit in January, as you can see, this cheque is dated Jan. 13 but I did not come because we were campaigning and I did not want to make it a political issue.

“Elections are over and we have come to do what we like to do, that is supporting investments in education and health, these are very critical to national development.

“Paul University is one of the universities that government should be supporting, i remember giving you the sum of N100 million when I was governor but as a private citizen, I am giving you this cheque of N10 million and I promise to continue to come,” he said.

Obi, commended the institution which had Prof. Stella Okunna, Nigeria’s foremost Communication guru and Prof. Godwin Onu, former Rector of the Federal Polytechnic Oko as Deputy Vice Chancellors in charge of Academics and Administration respectively for the training they were providing for the country.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of Paul University, Prof. Obiora Nwosu described Obi as a man who had proven himself as a lover of humanity and human capacity building.

Nwosu welcomed Obi and thanked him for his gesture, promising to ensure that the support fund was deployed judiciously.