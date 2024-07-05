Peter Obi congratulates UK’s Labour Party for landslide victory in general election

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party in Nigeria, Peter Obi, has reacted to the landslide victory won by the Labour Party in the UK parliamentary elections.

Obi, in a statement via his X account on Friday, congratulated the party and its leader, Keir Starmer over the victory at the polls.

He expressed optimism that the victory would translate to a better and new chapter for all the UK residents and also called for stronger ties between the new UK government and the Nigerian government.

He said Nigeria is grappling with a lot of challenges, including insecurity, education, healthcare, and poverty, and could greatly benefit from the support of the UK.

“I sincerely congratulate @Keir_Starmer, and the Labour Party UK on the landslide victory they recorded in Thursday’s election. May the victory translate to a better and new chapter for all the UK residents as you remain committed to your electoral promises.

“I also hope that your government will promote stronger ties between the UK and Nigeria, and help in deepening our own democracy, especially during the challenging times that our nation is going through.

“Nigeria is grappling with issues such as insecurity, education, healthcare, and poverty, and could greatly benefit from the support of the UK. Let us work together to build a brighter future commonwealth for all. I wish you a successful tenure,” Obi wrote

