Peter Obi, Adebanjo, Anyaoku, Mbanefo, at Book Presentation, written by Chief Simon Okeke in Lagos

L-r … Chief Executive Officer, Colonades Hotels and Resorts Limited Chief Charles Odunukwe; President of Aka Ikenga, Agbalanze Chike Madueke; immediate past Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige; former Chairman, Police Service Commission, author of the book Chief Simon Okeke; former General Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos, Chief Thompson Ohia.

L-r… Son of the Author of the book Mr Tagbo Okeke; Chief Mike Umeh ;Chairman/CEO, Chisco Group of Companies, Dr Chidi Anyaegbu; Chairman Amuwo Odofin Council Lagos State Nigeria ,Hon. Maureen Chika Ashara and a guest.

L-r… Authentic President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos, Chief Solomon Ogbonna Aguene; Secretary Ohanaeze .Mazi Robert Obasi and General Secretary of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State, Chief Everest Ozonweke.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Embassy. Pharmaceuticals , Sir Nnamdi Obi; Chief Mike Umeh The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Mr Peter Obi and Mr Vin Okeke.

L-r… Bashorun J. K. Randle; Dr Kalu Idika Kalu ; Chief Supo Shonibare and Chief R.C Okafor.

L-r… Son of the Author of the book Mr Tagbo Okeke; Senator Mike Ajegbo; The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Mr Peter Obi; former Chairman, Police Service Commission, author of the book Chief Simon Okeke ; former secretary general of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku; Special guest of honour, The leader of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo; Chief Arthur Mbanefo and Gen. ike Nwachukwu.

L-r… Eze igbo of Eti – Osa LGA. Eze Gerald Onuchukwu ; Chairman Council of Ndieze in Lagos. Eze Chris Offia; Eze Ndigbo Ikeja ,Eze Uche Dimgba.

L-r… State Woman Leader Ohanaeze Ndigbo , Chief (Mrs) Janefranics Chioma Okoro; Eze Ndigbo Iba LCDA ,Eze John-Greg Okey Ezebuadi; Eze igbo of Eti – Osa , LGA. Eze Gerald Onuchukwu.

L-r… Dr chris Asoluka his wife Nneka and Mr Peter Obi.

L-r… Mr Tagbo Okeke; Chief Mike Umeh ;Ngozi Okeke her father former Chairman, Police Service Commission, author of the book Chief Simon Okeke; Chairman/CEO, Chisco Group of Companies, Dr Chidi Anyaegbu and others.

L-r… Mr Tagbo Okeke; Chief Mike Umeh ; former Chairman, Police Service Commission, author of the book Chief Simon Okeke; Chairman/CEO, Chisco Group of Companies, Dr Chidi Anyaegbu; Oshi Okoli ; Charles Onyido and Dr Ikem Ume- Ezeoke. During the Lagos Presentation of the Book , Policing the Nigeria Police, written by Chief Simon Okeke held in Lagos on 4/11/2023… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

