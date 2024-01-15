PETAN: Programme Unveiled for Eighth SAIPEC 2024

The eighth edition of the Sub-Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (SAIPEC) returns to the Eko Convention Center in Lagos from 13-15 February 2024.

This premier industry event, is hosted by PETAN in strategic partnership with the Nigerian Content Development & Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and NNPC Limited. Keeping with the theme, “The Next Steps: Accelerating African Content,” the conference will highlight billions of dollars of project opportunities across Africa.

SAIPEC, with local content at its core, plays a vital role in charting the pathway to developing the continent’s untapped energy, oil, and gas resources and annually represents more than 30 NOCs, IOCs, governments, and regulators. With more than 6,000 attendees from 51 countries, this year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Over five days, the full SAIPEC programme features numerous B2B networking and partnership opportunities. Beginning on 12 February and preceding the main conference discussions start at the 3rd African Content Series seminar, again hosted by NCDMB and PETAN, and attended by a select number of NOCs, IOCs, regulators, governments and private sector representatives.

The conference programme features over 100 speakers from across Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Mozambique, Cote d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Republic of Congo, Kenya, Tanzania, Namibia, Niger, Guinea, Uganda, South Sudan, Islamic Republic of Mauritania and Senegal. SAIPEC will highlight the future of the energy, oil, and gas industry in Sub-Saharan Africa with special focus sessions on regional collaboration and SAIPEC’s Diversity, Equality and Inclusion and Youth Empowerment programmes.

The free-to-attend SAIPEC exhibition runs from 13 – 15 February, featuring a record number of exhibitors that span various companies specialising in services across the industry.

Finally, a plethora of networking opportunities underpins the main conference and exhibition proceedings including the SAIPEC Awards, drinks receptions and PETAN’S golf day as the concluding event on 15 February.

An overview of the programme is now available to download via the SAIPEC website https://saipec-event.com/programme