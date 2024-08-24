PETAN Partners Uganda on human capacity development

Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) has pledged to support the nation of Uganda through human capacity development initiatives that will help catalyze employment for Ugandans in their budding oil and gas industry.

Engr. Wole Ogunsanya , Chairman of PETAN made the pledge while addressing guests as a keynote speaker at the second annual Oil and Gas Skills Expo organised by the Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU) at the Kyambogo University.

Ogunsanya pointed out that the importance of continuous learning and upskilling in the rapidly evolving oil and gas sector cannot be overemphasized and as he called for investments in training programs that equip individuals with the necessary skills to thrive in the industry.

According to him “Investing in structured training programs can be achieved by strategically allocating resources to develop a diverse range of skills amongst participants. One effective approach is to collaborate with educational institutions and industry experts to design tailored training courses that address the specific needs of the workforce.

Also, he noted that creating mentorship programs, on-the-job training initiatives, internship opportunities, and continuous learning platforms can help upcoming players enhance their expertise and stay abreast of industry advancements.

“PETAN, with members offering technical oilfield services across the entire value chain of the oil and gas industry, actually has about thirteen technology interest groups we call TIGs that run training programmes in their areas of expertise including marine; health, safety and environment; Engineering, Fabrication and Construction; automations; well engineering; Geological/Geophysical, to mention a few.

“We are supporting fellow African countries with the realization that fostering a culture that values learning and professional development will not only attract top local talents to revolutionize the energy landscape, building a pipeline of skilled talents, but also retain skilled employees who are essential for driving innovation and growth in the sector to ensure the industry’s sustainability.

“As such and as partners, PETAN is ready to support Uganda with training and human capacity development opportunities under our existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ugandan National Oil Company (UNOC) in efforts to deepen local content practices in our countries’ oil and gas and linkage industries”, he added.