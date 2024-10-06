Permanent Secretary Of Defence Inaugurates PMS, ECM core teams

…Says MOD has the infrastructure to make both systems work effectively

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana mni has inaugurated the Project Steering Committee and Project Implementation Technical Team for the Performance Management System (PMS) and the Enterprise Content Management of the Ministry of Defence with a charge on the members of both Committees to make the Ministry shine.

Inaugurating the committee at the Ship house, Abuja, the Permanent Secretary said that the Ministry of Defence has the infrastructure and human resources that are experts to drive the process to success. “We have experts in the Ministry that can drive the process. We have Directors and Deputy- Directors from different departments who are experts and can help in cascading the processes down to other staff of the Ministry,” he said.

He therefore called on the Ministry’s Performance Management System (PMS) Champions to demonstrate unwavering commitment and excellence in driving service delivery and achieving set targets in line with the ministry’s mandate towards fulfilling the renewed hope agenda.

While he acknowledged that there might be initial hiccups, he charged the PMS Champions to be resilient in overcoming the initial challenges that may arise with the programme’s rollout and re-emphasized the need for a continuous training. “In MOD, training is not going to be an issue. We can afford to be organizing training on PMS and ECM every week.

Furthermore, Dr. Kana said that the PMS and ECM Champions are expected to lead the charge towards ensuring efficiency, productivity, and accountability across the Ministry, with the ultimate goal of achieving total compliance with government performance standards.