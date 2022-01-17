Perm Sec of Police commission’s ten year old son dies in domestic accident

JONAS EZIEKE ,Abuja

Tears flew uncontrollable today, weekend as the ten year old son of William Alo, Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Police Service Commission, Master Mathew Akachukwu Oko Alo died in a domestic accident in their Abakaliki residence in Ebonyi state.

He was buried in Okpokuegbe in Ekwetekwe/Ogbuinyagu autonomous Community, Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Police Service Commission Chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police, said the death and manner it came was devastating and has left a very big vacuum in the family and prayed God to grant the entire Alo family the fortitude to bear the loss.

The bereaved father, Chief Alo said he still can’t come to terms with the reality of his tender son’s death.

” You have become so attached to me that it will take many years to adjust to the reality of your permanent absence”, he lamented.

Late Master Akachukwu was full of life like his usual self on the 9th of January and was all over the compound helping his parents to entertain visitors until tragedy struck between 5 to 6pm.

He was involved in a domestic accident and fell to the cold hands of death.

Sympathizers from far and wide gathered in the country home of the Permanent Secretary today to bid the young boy farewell.

Dignitaries at the burial include, Chief Onyemuche Nnamani, an Honourable Commissioner representing South East in the PSC who led the Commission’s delegation, CP Aliyu Garba, Commissioner of Police Ebonyi State, Chief Martin Elechi, former Governor of Ebonyi State and wife, Justices Alloy Nwankwo and Anselm Nwigwe, former Chief Justices of Ebonyi State; Senator Julius Ucha, Ambassador Franklin Ogbuewu, Former Minister of Tourism, Chief Fidelis Nwankwo, former Minister of State, Finance, Hon. Anayo Nwonu, Member, House of Representatives, representing Ezza North/ Ishielu, Deacon Austin Umuahi and Sir Chineyeaka Oha, retired Federal Permanent Secretary.

