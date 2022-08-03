PERM SEC CHARGES ENGINEERS ON ECONOMIC GROWTH, JOB CREATION.

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Bashir Nura Alkali, has charged Nigerian Engineers to come up with resolutions that can lead to economic growth and job creation in the country.

He gave the charge while declaring open the 43rd Conference of Directors of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Departments of Ministries of Works and Housing in the Federation.

Alkali, was represented by the Director, Human Resources Department in the Ministry, Aliyu Abdullahi

The Theme of the Conference is “Engineers as Catalyst for National Economic Growth and Job Creation.”

He said “Conversing about Engineers as Catalyst for National Economic Growth and Job Creation, the papers to be presented at this conference are to address issues bothering on economic growth and job creation”

The permanent secretary also noted that Engineers need to start turning their ideas and inventions into marketable products and services through planning, designing, constructing, installing, commissioning and maintaining of infrastructures.

Describing the roles of engineers as prime and fundamental, Alkali pointed out that to alleviate poverty in Nigeria, the country would need a growth model that could generate adequate jobs for her citizens and it could only be achieved through industrialization.

“Nigeria needs a growth model that can generate sufficient jobs for her huge population and also be inclusive enough to significantly curb poverty” He said

The Permanent Secretary stated that industrialization being a product of technologies and application of technological breakthrough could only be a reality through advancement in engineering.

He told the delegates that the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, has given the approval for the Ministry to commence the training of Artisans in the various Ministry’s training schools, pointing out that the launching of the N-Power by the administration of President Muhammad Buhari and Special Public Works Programme has provided Nigerian youths job placement and empowerment.

In his welcome address, the chairman of the Conference and Head of Engineering Department in the Federal Ministry of Works, Engr. Valentine Nwaimo, urged delegates to come up with a workable communique that could be presented for consideration and approval at the upcoming Council on Works.

“As the Conference progresses, I want to wish all of us a very fruitful deliberation so as to come up with a good communique that is worthy of presentation at the Council of Works which is the highest policy making body for consideration and approval,” He said

According Nwaimo, the Conference of Directors of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Department of the Ministries of Works and Housing of the Federation is an annual event where papers on a selected theme are presented and deliberated upon for the acceleration of Nigeria’s development.

He told the participants to untilise this opportunity to brainstorm on topical issues affecting the growth of the country in diverse area and come up with innovative ideas that could lead to economuc growth, creation of jobs as well as stem the tide of corruption.