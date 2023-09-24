Perennial Marginalisation Of Ndigbo And Other Matters

By Austen Chilokwu.

I unequivocally state that I am not endowed with the gift of clairvoyance nor am I a soothsayer or a prophet in the mould of Primate Ayodele who periodically regales Nigerians with his acclaimed ‘voices’ of God, especially at the turn of the year. Also, I need to place on record that I am not a member of or apologist for any political party and I, therefore, belong to no one – apologies to Baba Buhari who in actions/inactions showed that he belonged to Fulanis and despised Ibos in a ‘dot of a circle’.

Nigeria’s political journey has been bumpy on macadamised thoroughfare with twists and turns; devoid of equity, justice and fairness for Ndigbo. The marginalisation of the South East zone has always been the established norm and other tribes do not bat an eyelid at the plethora of legendary injustices perpetrated against the Ibos.

Late Prof Chinua Achebe captured it poignantly in his book ‘The Trouble With Nigeria’ wherein he stated that “Nigerians of all other ethnic groups will probably achieve consensus on no other matter than their common resentment of the Igbo” and added that the “origin of the national resentment of the Igbo is as old as Nigeria and quite as complicated.” During the era of militocracy, South East was deprived of its share of States by the Northern Generals by awarding the share to North West which enabled the zone to have 7 States while others had 6 each and the South East zone was inequitably given 5 States.

Moreover, Ikemba Biafra, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu when he visited Lagos on return from exile voiced his lamentation about the stupendous investments of Ndigbo outside Ala Igbo. He advised that we should THINK HOME and ensure ‘aku lue uno’ [wealth should get home] in view of the disastrous past experiences in the hands of different tribes. It is remarkable that vituperations of notable Yorubas prior to, during and after the recent elections vindicated beloved Ikemba. Sadly, Ibos spell, smell and are synonymous with marginalisation.

Also, I stated in my previous RANDOM THOUGHTS that “Tinubu’s appointments (Presidential Inauguration Committee) …. comprising of 14 eminent Nigerians had no Ibo.” I further said that “it is within the realm of possibility that another nepotistic Buhari is unfolding thus reenacting exclusion of Ndigbo from core governance for failure to vote APC. Ibos are watching, waiting for subsequent appointments and God will free Ibos from this cesspool.”

The same was reenacted in his appointments of Special Advisers as Ibos were shortchanged and also, in defiance of Federal Character Principle, South East was glaringly deprived of the extra 2 or 3 Ministers ‘awarded’ to every other zone in addition to constitutionally stipulated 1 per State. My suspicion is that there are other ulterior motives as political permutations may be the cardinal objective as would be shown presently when juxtaposed with the North Central zone.

Specifically, the North Central zone was brazenly cheated in the choice of principal officers of the Legislature. The offices of the Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives were expected to be shared among the remaining 4 zones that were not occupying the Presidency [South West] and Vice Presidency [North East]. North West zone was appropriately allotted the Speaker of the House of Representatives and South East bagged the Deputy Speaker position.

In a similar vein, the Senate Presidency was pocketed by the South South zone and the expectation was that Deputy Senate President should rightfully be for North Central in sync with justice, equity and fairness. Rather than toe that path, the seat was ‘awarded’ to the same mighty North West which appropriated additional position in the leadership of the Legislative arm and therefore denied North Central of its rightful seat.

It follows therefore that North West took Speaker of the House of Representatives and Deputy Senate President positions while North Central had nothing. Surprisingly, the Middle Belt Forum and the zone’s politicians/intelligentsia largely maintained undignified silence in the face of untoward deprivation. Coincidentally, the Federal Character Principle enshrined in the constitution envisioned equitable distribution for the 6 geo-political zones and not concentration/misappropriation by the powerful or favoured zone[s].

Unfortunately, the Federal Character Principle as enshrined in the constitution is being observed more in breach than compliance in the treatment of the South East and lately, the North Central zone. The essence was “to ensure equitable distribution of bureaucratic and political roles in the public service at Federal, State and Local government levels” in order “to foster national unity and give every Nigerian a sense of belonging”. Can Buhari and Tinubu thumb their chests and assert that their actions depicted inclusivity and/or a sense of belonging to all and sundry?

Remarkably, the Federal Character Commission empowered to ensure the implementation of the federal character principle has become a toothless bulldog and also complicit in the anomalous application of the extant provisions. Instead of redressing perceived or actual wrongs, it became aloof resulting in ethnic and zonal domination of government, its Ministries, Departments and Agencies by North West zone. South East zone has perennially suffered exclusion while North Central just had a taste of the pudding.

Against this background therefore and to nip the unjust implementation of the federal character principle in the bud, it has become imperative for a bill to be sponsored by member[s] of parliament for specific distribution of relative offices viz the President, Vice President, Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Speaker and Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives for 6 geo-political zones on a rotational basis.

Ditto the Service Chiefs, Inspector General of Police, Comptroller Generals of Customs as well as of Immigration Service on a zonal basis to prevent the ethnic dominance as practised by Buhari which is currently being sustained by Tinubu through his appointments of IGP [Kayode Egbetokun], Customs Comptroller General [Adewale Bashir Adeniyi], Immigration Comptroller General [Adepoju Carol Wura-Ola] and also, the prevalence of his ethnic stock as Special Advisers.

In consideration of the enormous powers of the President and of the recurring decimal of flouting the Federal Character Principle, particularly the fact that some provisions are nebulous and not the intendment of the framers of our constitution, it behoves the National Assembly to take another look and set in motion requisite amendment for justice, equity and fairness to prevail.

More importantly, the near-absolute powers of the President have shown that there is an absolute need for additional checks and balances as those who sculpted the constitution never envisaged the overt nepotism, cronyism and Muslim-Muslim ticket in a multi-ethnoreligious country like Nigeria. This is considered necessary to prevent the nepotistic tendencies, prebendal politics and political cronyism/patronage promoted by every new sheriff in town indicating that Atiku or Obi, if they ascend the throne, may tread the same path which is antithesis to realpolitik.

It is observed that the emergence of Ganduje (Muslim) as APC Chairman instead of a politician from North Central whose prerogative is to produce a replacement is a pointer that Tinubu prepared for a runoff. Ajibola (Muslim) from South West replaced Omisore from the same South West but North Central was denied the opportunity of replacing Adamu with a candidate from the same zone.

Indications are that Tinubu ruthlessly rode roughshod over the North Central zone by endorsing Ganduje to assist him in garnering substantial votes from Kano in the event of a runoff. Kano State’s electoral votes are more than the summation of the 6 States that make up the North Central zone which explained why he and his co-conspirators undermined North Central with their eyes on the ball of electoral victory. Sadly, it is a clean sweep of the top echelon – Muslim President and Muslim Vice President while APC Chairman and National Secretary are also Muslims.

Tinubu wants the Muslim North, particularly the Northern political establishment to see him as pandering to their agelong wish of Islamisation of the top political positions in Nigeria or at best, bringing to fruition the covert ambition of Islamisation of other Southern States yet to come under their umbrella. His subtle strategy and expectation in his quest to pander to them are for the majority of the Muslim North to cast their votes for APC in the future titanic race of the 2 eventual gladiators ie. Tinubu and either Atiku or Obi.

However, in the event of failure at the Apex court, the expectation is that the envisaged runoff should be a fait accompli. More importantly, my fervent belief is that the appointments of several former Governors as Ministers, particularly those from the North (6 out of 8) and the unprecedented number of Ministers (total of 48) in spite of Oronsaye’s report that advocated reduced cost of governance are, no doubt, a ploy to strategise and consolidate for a possible runoff.

Instructively, the winner of the expected runoff will be determined by superior votes which explains why Tinubu hobnobbed with Kwankwaso of NNPP. He held a meeting with him almost immediately after the elections and also had subsequent meeting with his Kwankwasiyya Movement. He believes that pocketing substantial votes from Kano State through Ganduje/Kwankwaso and other North West States would return him to Aso Rock Villa even if he is sacked by the Supreme Court.

Winston Churchill stated: “Power is a drug. Whoever has tried it at least once is poisoned by it forever.” Tinubu has tasted and is still tasting Aso Rock Villa and appurtenances of its power/paraphernalia of his new office. It is a far cry from what he experienced at his former office at Alausa, Lagos and is digging in and ready to do anything to ensure his retention. What are his chances if there is a runoff?

I am inclined to believe that the question should be for Obi/Atiku. It seems they are confident of overturning INEC’s result in court and have no plans for Plan B. If the runoff is held today, their advantage is the galloping cost of living from the removal of fuel subsidy and the concomitant hunger and anger most electorates including APC, PDP and Labour members are enveloped in. It should be noted that most of his appointments were tailored for winning a runoff and not for revamping our tottering economy. The expectation is that the former Governors will become Tinubu’s foot soldiers with instructions to ensure victory in their various domains or be fired for failure to deliver their respective States.

It is also necessary to state that the same North Central zone was denied the appointment of a Service Chief as their allotment was given to the North West zone which ‘misappropriated’ slots for Chief of Defence Staff and Chief of Air Staff and none to North Central. Unfortunately, the North Central zone is becoming the poster boy of marginalisation under Tinubu’s regime as the South East zone experienced during Buhari’s era and continues till date. It is also worth mentioning that the composition of the Federal Executive Council is not only seen as unwieldy but is an assemblage of politicians tainted with corruption and some have dates to keep with EFCC as well as ICPC.

There is no gainsaying the fact that investigations and prosecutions would be put on hold against the corrupt politicians to enable APC to achieve their objective of putting all hands on deck in the event of a runoff and achievement of victory in the electoral field. Tinubu is a political strategist and should not be dismissed with a wave of hand as he has gone back to the drawing board to plot and scheme options for survival. He may have an ‘Oluwole’ certificate but he is more politically adroit.

Incidentally, the same marginalisation has been replicated in Judiciary; of the 8 Supreme Court Judges appointed under Buhari/NJC in 2020, 3 were from North West, 2 from North East, 2 from South South and 1 from South West but none from South East or North Central. Today, with the demise of Justices S Ngwuta in 2021 and C Nweze in July 2023, South East has no representation while North Central has none too with the resignation of Justices S Baje and the retirement of E Eko.

Currently, the Supreme Court Justices are 12 instead of 21 in seniority order as follows: Chief Justice Olukayode Ariwoola – (Oyo, S/West), Justice Musa Muhammed – (Niger, N/West), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun – (Lagos, S/West), Justice Inyang Okoro – (Akwa Ibom, S/South), Justice Amina Augie – (Kebbi, N/West), Justice Musa Abba Aji – (Yobe, N/East) and Justice Lawal Garba – (Zamfara, N/West). Others are Justice Helen Ogunwumiju – (Ondo, S/West), Justice I N Saulawa – (Katsina, N/West), Justice Adamu Jauro – (Gombe, N/East), Justice Tijjani Abubakar – (Yobe, N/East), Justice Emma Agim – (Cross River, S/South).

The composition speaks volumes and is unequally tilted to certain geo-political zones and if they are swayed by prejudices/politics, it becomes a foregone conclusion that the blindfold of Lady Justice will be missing and not emplaced. South East zone has a long history of being structurally marginalised while North Central which appears to be its Siamese twins joined the train under Tinubu. Jagaban, instead of ameliorating the constitutional ‘glitches’ of his predecessor, has joined the bandwagon in accentuating the glaring injustice. I am wont to believe that the 9 vacancies in the Supreme Court will not be filled until after the final judgment in relation to the presidential election.

What could be the criteria for appointing in 2020, 3 Justices from North West and 2 from North East thus giving them 4 and 3 Justices respectively as at date? There were no dissenting voices in 2020 and today, the chicken has come home to roost. Perhaps, the argument will be that the current 12 Supreme Court Justices are of impeccable character, absolutely unbiased and unblemished; are Caesar’s wife who is above suspicion but they are Nigerians.

As the trust deficit of Nigerians has exponentially increased in recent times and in compliance with the Federal Character Principle as well as for justice, equity and fairness to prevail, the minimum number of Supreme Court Justices from each zone should be 3 totalling 18 for the 6 zones. The remnant [3] should be 1 for Northern zones and 1 for Southern zones while the remaining one should be allocated to Chief Justice’s zone as he is saddled with administrative/managerial duties or be allotted on the basis of specialisation.

In effect. no zone should have more than 4 or less than 3 Justices unless by retirement or death or resignation whose replacement[s] should be sourced from the same zone. Besides, there have been complaints of an overload of work in the Supreme Court with consequent delays in the dispensation of justice. The National Judicial Council should therefore put machinery in motion for the completion of the exercise for recommendation of Judges for upliftment which commenced in Jan 2022 in its letter to judicial officers.

Prior to the retirement/death/resignation of Judges as of 2020 when the full complement of 21 was achieved, the 2 marginalised zones of S/East and N/Central had only 2 Justices each while N/West had 5 and S/West had 4 Justices, N/East had 4 and S/South got 4. What were the criteria for the selection/appointment that made S/East with legal luminaries/juggernauts as well as N/Central trail behind other zones? What could be the reason for previously shortchanging the 2 zones? In essence, the Constitution needs to be tinkered with for equitable representation to obviate such obvious anomalies and give every zone a sense of belonging.

What is the fate of Obi and/or Atiku in the current judicial abracadabra? With a preponderance of Judges from favoured North West (4) and South West (3) what is the guarantee that 25% of votes in Federal Capital Territory, Abuja conundrum will be decided against the ruling party? Where is the evidence that the courts which are still populated by some Justices who delivered some controversial judgments on cases in the past will not do an encore? Interestingly, laymen without a modicum of law background questioned the rightness or otherwise of few judgments.

According to cerebral and erudite Justice C Oputa, Supreme Court Justices “should be able and willing to react with creativity and depth to cases coming before them especially those with massive conceptual, philosophical or social implications …. . The judiciary has rightly been called The Last Hope of the Common Man.” Can Nigerians say with certainty and absolute confidence that our judiciary is the last hope of the common man? Can our country’s men and women sleep with 2 eyes closed with the assurance that the hallowed Temple of Justice will dispense justice to all and sundry irrespective of tribe, creed, race, connections, status and of course, political party affiliation?

However, it is my considered view that skewed appointments and preponderance of people from Buhari’s zone/ethnicity in juicy offices not only ran against the principles of fairness, equity, justice and our distinct federalism but equated to POLITICAL/UNETHICAL CORRUPTION. Undoubtedly, his brazen actions were aberrations that contravened the Federal Character Principle while the National Assembly and the Federal Character Commission were sheepishly cowed into submission. Unfortunately, the anomalies are being sustained by Tinubu and are yearning for stoppage by legislation.

In conclusion, Ibos are hopeful that Tinubu’s government will not be a continuation of ‘a la Buhari’ in terms of several marginalisations that have suffocated the itinerant, resilient and enterprising Ibos for decades. They should be allowed to breathe rather than be extinguished like George Floyd. As I rest my case and we await the judgment of the Supreme Court with bated breath, I invite you to ponder on the likely consequences of the unending marginalisation of Ndigbo as well as the future of the children in this ‘bolekaja’ named Nigeria by Lord Lugard’s consort, Flora Shaw. A luta continua.