PEPT Verdict: Senate Leader Hails Judiciary for Upholding Rule of Law Over Sentiments, Congratulates Tinubu

By Adekunle Adesuji,Abuja

Leader of the Senate, Senator Micheal Opeyemi Bamidele, has hailed the Judiciary for upholding the rule of law over emotions by affirming President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the February 25, 2023, Presidential Election.

In a statement issued by his media office, Senator Bamidele congratulated President Tinubu over the tribunal verdict.

The Senate Leader, while appealing to the petitioners to accept the outcome of the tribunal and join hands with President Tinubu to deliver “Renewed Hope Agenda” to Nigerians, said that,” politics is over , it is now time for governance.”

” I commend the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) for upholding the rule of law over emotions.

” The verdict of the Justices has once again reaffirmed that Nigerians overwhelmingly voted for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during February 25 , Presidential Election.

” I also congratulate President Tinubu over affirmation of his victory by the Tribunal. In the interest of our beloved country, I, therefore, urge the petitioners to join hands with Tinubu’s administration to.deliver his “Renewed Hope Agenda ” to Nigerians. Politics is over , it is now time for governance,” he said.

The five-member tribunal chaired by Justice Haruna Tsammani had on Wednesday upheld the election of President Tinubu.