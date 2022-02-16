People, not position made my stardom- Hon Hakeem Sokunle

By Ibrahim Quadri

Politics in this part of the world is mostly seen as the terrain for the rugged and one who can play rough and dirty game, but there are exceptions whose behavioral tendencies are meek, calm and down-to-earth.

A good example that fits into this exceptional character is a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Hakeem Olusola Sokunle. He is indeed a rare gem when it comes to humility. He downplays officialdom to a fault.

Going by his attitudinal approach to issues, the lawmaker who represents Oshodi-Isolo constituency I, believes being in a position of authorities, does not necessarily bestow superiority- an uncommon attribute.

Born on 20th May, 1970 in Mainland Yaba in Lagos; an indigiene of Abeokuta, Ogun State. He attended Fazil Omar Primary School, Iwaya, Yaba in 1982. Also, attended Fazil Omar High School, Iwaya in 1987 and got his O’ level certificate at Anglican Grammar School, Okenla, Ifo, Ogun State in 1989.

Thereafter proceeded to Ogun State Polytechnic now Moshood Abiola Polytechnic between 1990-1992 where he obtained his Ordinary National Diploma (OND) in Food Technology and later got his Higher National Diploma (HND) at Yaba College of Technology in 1996.

In his pursuit of more educational qualifications, Hon Sokunle proceeded to Lagos State University (LASU) to obtain his Post Graduate Diploma in 2000 and later his MSc in the same university and where he read Environmental Resource Management in 2003.

Before completion of his career in education, he had a stint at Intercontinental Distillers, Otta as a supervisor in 1993.

After his educational background, Hakeem joined A&B Laboratory, Oshodi as a Chemical Analyst between 1997 to 2006. Also, a Tech Director at Pearl Scientific Lab between 2006 to 2011.

Aside being a lawmaker, he is the Managing Director of Oupearl Scientific Lab and also the C.E.O. of Cool Digital Enterprises (Soft and Smart bread)

He has won many awards and honours among whcih are Award of Excellence; The Great Mind Award and Rotary Youth Leadership Award.

Hon Sokunle ventured into politics in 2009. No doubt, going into politics depends on the individual. According to him, he believes it is the interest he has for it that stimulates him- also believe in touching lives of the people.

In his characteristics manner, the lawmaker hinted, “There are some things I thought of when I was young. And how do I achieve my thought is to go into politics. With the little time spent in office, we have helped people with medical challenges in our constituency and that is part of our humanitarian purpose. And I urge other politicians to get involved in the humanitarian service because it is not something an individual can do alone.”

Eventually, Shokunle contested for the position of Oshodi under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP platform in 2011 but lost. This did not deter him, he later contested for the Lagos State House of Assembly Oshodi-Isolo constituency I seat in 2015 and was a able to clinch the position.

While giving insight to his success story in 2015, he said, “I believe in God and I want people to know that what will be, will be, whether you are in PDP or APC. I have been in PDP for a while now and I see no reason I should defect to another party because I want to contest. I believe in PDP, I contested on the platform of PDP and I still remain with PDP.

Describing his passion for the peope, he noted, “People should stop emphasising one belongs to one particular party. PDP was ruling at the national level before, that means the whole nation was PDP. And the country is being governed by APC now. What should we say about that? Are they saying those in PDP have all defected to APC? No! It’s just a matter of interest. APC might have been ruling Oshodi, it does not matter, PDP emerged the winner, it doesn’t count also. What people want at that particular time is what prevails.”

He explained the relationship between him and his constituents, saying, “I have been relating well with them. My office is always open and I see no reason why I should hide away from them. Their votes brought me to where I am today and I spend minimum of about five days in Oshodi. Anytime they need me, I will always answer their call.”

He also talked about his experience as a first term member of the House, noting, “It is not anything odd. One thing about House of Assembly is this, it is not an executive post but legislative.”

Upon assumption of office in the Assembly, Hon Shokunle, together with some other members elected on the paltform of PDP defected to the ruling party,-APC in 2017. His defection generated some hiccups in some quarters but argued, “After the election, what matters is the state not your party. We don’t advocate for party any longer. Once you emerge a legislator, you are a legislator in the House not in the party. You might be in PDP, APC or Labour Party, it doesn’t count. We are all members of the House.”

The lawmaker who is currently serving his second term in office was the Chairman House Committee on Special Duties in the 8th Assembly between 2015-2017. He is currently the Chairman House Committee on Health Services.

He has moved several motions on the floor of the House among which were ‘Ban on consumption of Sokudaye;’ ‘Usage of fire extinguisher in all homes,’ among others.

Some of the Bills he sponsored are Lagos State Health Insurance Scheme, Surrogacy Regulations Bill, Mental Health Bill, Regulation of Swimming Pools among others.

In his constituency, some of his activities for the constituents include provisions of a number of boreholes; rehabilitation of roads, medical assistance and computer training.

Other empowerment programmes organized include, tailoring, fashion designing, provision of grinding machines, donation of school buses, provisions GCE, UTME forms, covid-19 palliatives and financial support.

Hon Sokunle has shown an exemplary character of a person in exalted social status but chooses to demystify it in the interest of less privileged. His peculiar simplicity is indeed a quality that endears many to him; it is a character moulding quality that gives the legislator a stardom.