 People-centred governance remains best path towards socio-economic devt, I’ll uphold it– Oyetola

Governor of Osun State, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, has stated that his administration will uphold the system of participatory, inclusive and people-centred governance in the state.

Oyetola, who opined that participatory and inclusive governance remains the best path towards the socioeconomic and political development of every society, noted that such has been the reason why his administration placed high premium on people’s voice since the inception and which necessitated the then “thank-you-tour” and the continuous engagement through the office of Civic Engagement in the state.

The Governor, who spoke through his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, during a rural community engagement held on Friday in Coker/Boredun area of Obokun Local Government, underscored the essence of carrying people along in the state development engineering.

Oyetola said such wouldl enhance governments’ responsiveness to the present and future needs of the society, as well as exercise prudence in policy-setting and decision-making.

He said, “Participatory and people-centric administration creates a platform for broad sociopolitical excellence, as it facilitates equity and inclusiveness in the art of governance, designs a governance process that serves the interests of citizenry; as well as ensuring that the process produces best of results with high emphasis on government accountability and transparency.

“The system also offers citizens the opportunity to engage, monitor and evaluate public policies and actions, as a result, making governing authorities to be accountable and responsible, thereby engendering a fast pace of growth and development like it is being experienced currently in the state.”

The Governor also maintained that many of the achievements his administration recorded in the most critical sectors of the state economy such as infrastructure, health, education, security, social welfare among others were sequel to participatory and inclusive governance which he entrenched in the state upon the assumption of office.

He specifically ascribed some landmark strides of his administration such as construction of Olaiya flyover and litany of intercommunity access roads, many revitalized health centres, education policy review, security upgrade among others to the sanctity of people’s demands, which his administration considered in the best interest of the state.

In his remarks, the Olu of Coker, Oba Adebare Fadare, commended Oyetola for his unique and purposeful leadership which has made people the centerpiece of his administration, as well as his numerous policies and programs which are impactful on the lives of the masses.

Oba Fadere however, urged the governor not to relent in his quest to ensure a sustainable development of the state, while pleading with him to consider some demands of the people in the area such as portable water supply, grading of roads, rural electrification, and provision of farm implements among others.