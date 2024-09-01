Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria Lagos State Chapter, inauguration of new State Executives

Photo Gallery
L-r... Deputy Chairman,  Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN). Lagos State Chapter, Rev .(Mrs.) Janet Onaolapo; Chairman Lagos State (PFN) Pastor Yemi Davids , his Wife Pastor (Mrs.) Abimbola Davids ; President (PFN) Bishop Francis Wale Oke ; State inauguration Chairman ,Arch Bishop Joseph Imariabe  Ojo; General Overseer Christian Pentecostal Mission international (CPM INT’L) Rev Dr Mercy Ezekiel ;General  Superintendent Foursquare Gospel Church ,during the  inauguration  of New State Executives. of (PFN) held in Lagos on 31/8/2024... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
8
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r… Secretary  Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria  Lagos (PFN) Rev .Dr. Udo Agomuonso ; Deputy Chairman,  (PFN). Lagos State Chapter,  Rev .(Mrs.) Janet Onaolapo; Chairman Lagos State (PFN) Pastor Yemi Davids; Treasurer , Lagos State (PFN) Pastor Sola Osunmakinde and   General Overseer ,Jesus Evangelical Assembly ,Rev Esosa Ize-Iyamu.

From 4.left … State inauguration Chairman ,Arch Bishop Joseph Imariabe  Ojo; President (PFN) Bishop Francis Wale Oke ; General Overseer Christian Pentecostal Mission international (CPM INT’L) Rev Dr Mercy Ezekiel  and others.

Chairman Lagos State (PFN) Pastor Yemi Davids; (2nd left) going through the inauguration form with State inauguration Chairman ,Arch Bishop Joseph Imariabe  Ojo.

Chairman Lagos State (PFN) Pastor Yemi Davids;  (left) exchanging greetings with  State inauguration Chairman ,Arch Bishop Joseph Imariabe  Ojo; Treasurer , Lagos State (PFN) Pastor Sola Osunmakinde;(middle) during the presentation of Certificate .

L-r… Bishop Uche Chukwuoga from his Glory Chapel International Church ; General Overseer Word Base Assembly  Lagos , Bishop Humphrey Erumakal; Rev David Aboderin ,from  Faith Family Bible Church Ojodu.

Sitting …From 5th left Deputy Chairman,  Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Lagos State Chapter, Rev .(Mrs.) Janet Onaolapo; Pastor (Mrs.) Abimbola Davids ;  Chairman Lagos State (PFN) Pastor Yemi Davids , President (PFN) Bishop Francis Wale Oke ; State inauguration Chairman ,Arch Bishop Joseph Imariabe  Ojo; General Overseer Christian Pentecostal Mission international .(CPM INT’L) Rev Dr Mercy Ezekiel ;General  Superintendent Foursquare Gospel Church and others in a group picture with Provincial Chairmen of (PFN) during the   Inauguration  of New State Executives of (PFN) held in Lagos on 31/8/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 11794 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Odimma Umuada Igbo Prestigious Women Foundation, General…

Bamishe family celebrates Deaconess Janet Bolaji Taye

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, August 30, 2024

American Society of Civil Engineers Nigeria Section, paid…

1 of 503