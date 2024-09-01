Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria Lagos State Chapter, inauguration of new State Executives

L-r… Secretary Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria Lagos (PFN) Rev .Dr. Udo Agomuonso ; Deputy Chairman, (PFN). Lagos State Chapter, Rev .(Mrs.) Janet Onaolapo; Chairman Lagos State (PFN) Pastor Yemi Davids; Treasurer , Lagos State (PFN) Pastor Sola Osunmakinde and General Overseer ,Jesus Evangelical Assembly ,Rev Esosa Ize-Iyamu.

From 4.left … State inauguration Chairman ,Arch Bishop Joseph Imariabe Ojo; President (PFN) Bishop Francis Wale Oke ; General Overseer Christian Pentecostal Mission international (CPM INT’L) Rev Dr Mercy Ezekiel and others.

Chairman Lagos State (PFN) Pastor Yemi Davids; (2nd left) going through the inauguration form with State inauguration Chairman ,Arch Bishop Joseph Imariabe Ojo.

Chairman Lagos State (PFN) Pastor Yemi Davids; (left) exchanging greetings with State inauguration Chairman ,Arch Bishop Joseph Imariabe Ojo; Treasurer , Lagos State (PFN) Pastor Sola Osunmakinde;(middle) during the presentation of Certificate .

L-r… Bishop Uche Chukwuoga from his Glory Chapel International Church ; General Overseer Word Base Assembly Lagos , Bishop Humphrey Erumakal; Rev David Aboderin ,from Faith Family Bible Church Ojodu.

Sitting …From 5th left Deputy Chairman, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Lagos State Chapter, Rev .(Mrs.) Janet Onaolapo; Pastor (Mrs.) Abimbola Davids ; Chairman Lagos State (PFN) Pastor Yemi Davids , President (PFN) Bishop Francis Wale Oke ; State inauguration Chairman ,Arch Bishop Joseph Imariabe Ojo; General Overseer Christian Pentecostal Mission international .(CPM INT’L) Rev Dr Mercy Ezekiel ;General Superintendent Foursquare Gospel Church and others in a group picture with Provincial Chairmen of (PFN) during the Inauguration of New State Executives of (PFN) held in Lagos on 31/8/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng