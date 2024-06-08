Pensions: My administration surpassed 12 years of APC in Osun -Adeleke  

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has said his one and half year old administration has surpassed the 12 years government of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in paying pensions and gratuities in the state.

Speaking on Friday, at the distribution of a four billion Naira bonds to pensioners in both state and local level, the Governor revealed that he has approved over 12 billion naira against 11 billion and 100 million naira of the 12 years of the previous government.

He said: “For my administration, the amount of bonds released from December 2022 to date across State and LGAs is Twelve Billion, Seven Hundred and Nineteen Million, Two Hundred and Forty Five Naira (N12, 719,245,528,00).

“I invite us all to note that the administration of my two predecessors for 12 years paid Eleven billion, One Hundred and Fifty Five Million, Six Hundred and Fifty One Thousand, Seven Hundred and Eight Hundred Naira (N11,155,651,780.56) for gratuities at the State level”.

Earlier, the Head of Service, Samuel Aina, noted that the gesture was in line with the five action plans of the administration in Osun State which makes the welfare of the workers and retirees a top priority.

Aina said: “Your Excellency, our records have shown that the bond certificate you have released in one and half years including those that are done today has surpassed those in the six years. One and half years more than those of six years altogether.

“Your Excellency, your particular interest since inception of the administration is balancing the capital and expenditures, it is in records since you came on board, you have not failed for once on your strive, today, we are happy because you make us happy”.

