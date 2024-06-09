Pensions: My administration surpassed 12 years of APC in Osun – Adeleke 

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, said his one and half year old administration has surpassed the twelve years government of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in paying pensions and gratuities in the state.

Speaking on Friday, at the distribution of the a four billion Naira bonds to pensioners both state and local level, revealed that he has approved over twelve billion naira against Eleven Billion and One Hundred million naira of the Twelve years of the previous government.

He said, “For my administration, the amount of bonds released from December 2022 to date across State and LGAs is Twelve Billion, Seven Hundred and Nineteen Million, Two Hundred and Forty Five Naira (N12, 719,245,528,00).

“I invite us all to note that the administration of my two predecessors for 12 years paid Eleven billion, One Hundred and Fifty Five Million, Six Hundred and Fifty One Thousand, Seven Hundred and Eight Hundred Naira (N11,155,651,780.56) for gratuities at the State level.”

Earlier, the Head of Service, Samuel Aina, noted that gesture is in line with the five action plans of the administration in Osun State which makes the welfare of the workers and retirees a top priority.

Aina said, “Your Excellency our records have shown that the bond certificate you have released in one and half years including those that are done today has surpassed those in the six years. One and half year more than those of six years altogether.

“Your Excellency your particular interest since inception of the administration is balancing the capital and expenditures, it is in records since you came on board you are not fail for once on your strive, today we are happy because you make us happy.”