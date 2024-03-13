Champion Newspapers Limited
Pension fund hits N19.53trn, gains N1.17trn in January

Director-General, National Pension Commission, Mrs. Aisha Dahir-Umar.
The pension fund assets has appreciated by N1.17 trillion to N19.53 trillion as at Jan. 31, as against N18.36 trillion recorded in Dec. 31, 2023.

This is contained in the National Pension Commission’s (PenCom’s) unaudited report on the Pension Funds Industry Portfolio for the period ended Jan. 31.

PenCom said that N12.14 trillion of the fund was invested in the Federal Government’s securities.

On the breakdown, the commission said that N11.59 trillion was invested in bond, while treasury bills gulped N221.81 billion.

Others, it added, were agency bonds at N14.86 billion, N124.89 billion worth of Sukuk bonds and green bonds at N181.57 billion.

The pension regulator stated that N270 billion was invested in state government securities and N1.71 trillion in money market instruments.

PenCom further said that the fund assets in United States Dollars value was N14.39 billion at an exchange rate of N1,356 per a dollar.

According to the commission, Retirement Savings Account (RSA) subscribers as at the period under review stood at 10.22 million

