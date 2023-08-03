PenCom unveils 5-year strategic plan to improve customers satisfaction

KELVIN EGERUE/UFOMBA UZUEGBU

Determined to make life in retirement a worthwhile experience, the National Pension Commission (PenCom) has introduced a new strategic plan to provide Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders with the care they rightfully deserve and enhance customer service delivery.

The Director General of PenCom, Mrs Aisha Dahir-Umar made the announcement in her opening remarks, at the 2023 journalists conference organized by PenCom yesterday in Lagos,

The theme of the conference is “Transforming Service Delivery in the Pension Industry: Strategy for improving Efficiency and Customer Satisfaction”.

Dahir-Umar, who was represented by the Head of Corporate Communication, Abdulkadir Dabir, said that the essence of the new plan was to protect the retirees, contributors rights, quality service delivery, continued safety of pension assets and consistent and effective service delivery.

“PenCom’s new strategic plan would highlight the Commission’s latest initiatives to elevate customer service and engender more confidence in the Pension Industry.

“The creation of the Consumer Protection Department (CPD) underscores PenCom’s determination to prioritise service delivery and provide our Retirement Savings Account holders with the care and attention they rightfully deserve,” she added.

The DG stated further that regulatory oversight for improved service delivery in the Pension Industry would explore how regulatory measures can effectively bolster the quality of services provided in the pension sector.

“Regulatory oversight is pivotal in maintaining transparency, fairness, and efficiency, which are the cornerstones of our pension system,” she said.

Dahir-Umar maintained that PenCom’s proactive regulatory approach has strengthened the oversight and governance of pension funds, promoting transparency, accountability and safeguarding the interests of pension contributors.

“Pension assets have risen by N1.77 trillion in the first half of 2023, from N14.99 trillion in December 2022 to N16.76 trillion at the end of June 2023.

Membership also increased by 146,920 new contributors, from 9.86 members as at the end of 2022 to over 10 million members as of June 2023.

“The CPS has ensured that public and private sector workers can build retirement savings throughout their working lives, fostering financial security during their golden years,” DG said.