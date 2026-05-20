PenCom, NLC begin crackdown on pension defaulters in Lagos

. As pensioners hail Soludo for settling N22bn outstanding gratuities

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Lagos Council will begin enforcement against pension defaulters under the Contributory Pension Scheme from June 1.

The NLC Lagos Council Chairperson, Funmi Sesi, disclosed this after an interactive session organised by PenCom in Lagos on Tuesday.

The session focused on the workings of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and sensitised labour leaders on pension compliance obligations under the Pension Reform Act.

Sesi condemned the continued failure of some government agencies and private employers to remit deducted pension contributions to Pension Fund Administrators.

“It is unacceptable that in spite of monthly deductions from workers’ salaries, some employers deliberately fail to remit the funds,” she said.

She warned that the practice endangered workers’ future and undermined their economic security after retirement.

“The non-remittance of pension contributions constitutes a gross violation of labour laws and abuse of workers’ trust,” Sesi stated.

She described a pension as a fundamental workers’ right, stressing that employees deserved to retire with dignity after years of productive service.

According to her, NLC and PenCom had received growing complaints from affected workers across public and private establishments in Lagos.

Sesi said the complaints prompted immediate monitoring and enforcement efforts in collaboration with PenCom and other relevant stakeholders.

She warned that the congress would mobilise affiliate unions against employers refusing to comply with pension remittance obligations.

“If we need to purchase locks and keys just to ensure compliance and enforcement, we will apply that.

“We are the voice for the voiceless, the power for workers and the last hope of workers and pensioners,” Sesi said.

She further warned that defaulting employers risked public exposure and possible legal action for violating pension regulations.

Sesi urged employers to comply fully with pension laws to promote industrial harmony, social justice and national development.

Also speaking, PenCom Director-General, Omolola Oloworaran, said the Contributory Pension Scheme guaranteed financial security for workers after retirement.

Oloworaran, represented by Mr Ahmed Lawan, Head of Compliance and Enforcement Department, said retirees previously suffered severe hardship and delayed pension payments.

She noted that the CPS had improved pension administration but accused some employers of frustrating the scheme through non-remittance of deductions.

Oloworaran warned ministries, departments, agencies, parastatals and private firms against denying workers their pension rights.

She stressed that retirement should not become painful after years of dedicated public and private service.

“Deducting workers’ pension contributions without remitting them is a criminal offence under the pension law,” she warned.

The PenCom chief encouraged affected workers to report defaulting organisations to the NLC for investigation and enforcement.

She assured workers that the identities of whistleblowers would remain protected where necessary during enforcement operations.

Oloworaran announced that PenCom and NLC would begin joint monitoring and enforcement exercises across Lagos from June.

“We will go after organisations involved in non-remittance of workers’ pension deductions in Lagos State,” she said.

She urged workers to cooperate by providing useful information to strengthen compliance efforts and protect employees’ retirement savings.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NLC inaugurated a committee of task force commanders from affiliate unions to support enforcement operations statewide.

. As pensioners hail Soludo for settling N22bn outstanding gratuities Members of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners, South-East Zone, have commended the Anambra State governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, for clearing four years of outstanding gratuities owed to retirees in the state. The South-East Chairman of the union, Anthony Ugozor, said the gratuities, covering 2017 to 2020, amounted to N22 billion inherited from the previous administrations in Anambra. Ugozor made this known during the union’s zonal meeting held in Awka, according to a press statement he released on Tuesday. He, however, urged governors across the region to emulate Soludo by prioritising pensioners’ welfare and ensuring prompt payment of retirement benefits. He noted that retired workers under Soludo’s administration received gratuities without delay, while monthly pensions were paid consistently. He said, “We commend the Anambra State governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, for clearing four years of outstanding gratuities owed retirees in the state. The gratuities, covering 2017 to 2020, amounted to N22 billion inherited from the previous administrations in Anambra. “We urge other governors to harmonise pension rates and implement the proposed N32,000 minimum pension immediately after the Federal Government’s announcement. “Pensioners who retired on identical grade levels deserved equal pensions regardless of their retirement years.” He lamented existing disparities in the scheme, saying retirees on the same Grade Level 12 received different pensions despite facing identical economic realities. “A retiree in 2020 may earn N15,000, while another retired in 2025 receives N25,000 on the same grade level. In light of the approved federal minimum pension of N32,000, we urge governors to effect the adjustment immediately after the official announcement,” he added. He also reminded the Anambra State government about the N490.18 million meant for primary school pensioners from the 2002 and 2003 periods. According to him, the funds remained with the Local Government Pension Board while some beneficiaries had died awaiting payment. Also, the Head of Service, Anambra State, Ngozi Iwuno, assured pensioners of the current administration’s continued commitment to their welfare. Iwuno urged retirees to remain peaceful and commended them for their contributions to public service and national development. The chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress in Anambra, Humphrey Nwafor, called for unity among pensioners across the state. Nwafor disclosed that the NLC had already engaged authorities over the proposed N32,000 minimum pension for retirees nationwide, adding that Soludo’s administration had paid pensioners a non-taxable monthly stipend of N10,000 since October 2024. The national president of the union, Godwin Abumisi, urged pensioners not to lose hope in spite of prevailing economic difficulties, adding that the harmonisation policy remained essential for improved pensions and enhanced welfare benefits for pensioners across the country. According to him, the approval of pension harmonisation by President Bola Tinubu had produced encouraging outcomes for retirees.

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