PenCom debunks alleged financial impropriety against DG

…Says its campaign of outrageous falsehood

UFOMBA UZUEGBUManagement of the National Pension Commission (PenCom) has denied embezzlement allegation against its Director-General,Mrs Aisha Dahir-Umah.

In a statement, weekend Lagos, the Commission alerted the general public to what it described as renewed campaign of outrageous falsehood against the DG,stressing that it has nothing to hide and would continue to run a transparent system.

“Although the promoters this fiction went to the extent of manufacturing documents and listing nonexistent bank accounts to make the fabrication look real, a fiction can never become the truth no matter how many times it is repeated and recycled.

” It was alleged that the DG was paid millions of dollars as estacodes for foreign trips she did not embark upon in 2020.This poor attempt at calumny, is exposed by the fact that there was lock down in 2020 because of the COVID 19 pandemic during which, international travels were restricted. Offices were shut down and most people had to hold virtual meetings. It is thus, most outlandish to suggest that any government agency would claim to be paying allownces to its officials for international travels when most airports were shut down globally .” More so,official foreign trips require strict documentation, including air tickets,stamped passport pages and evidence of number of days spent.Rates for estacodes are standardized. If the DG were to spend two years abroad without returning to the country, it would still be impossible for her to claim a miilion dollars. The desperate fabricators need to respect the intelligence of Nigerians”,the statement added.

PenCom said it was aware of the current political intrigues in the country, caused by the jostling for appointment, “but we believe there are more decent ways of going about it than peddling tales of moonlight and using notorious online outlets to push the lies to unsuspecting readers”, it added.