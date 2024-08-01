PenCom D-G,Oloworaran poised to explore new frontiers in CPS implementation—Mgt

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

The National Pension Commission,PenCom, has restated the commitment of its new Director-General, Omolola Oloworaran,to exploring new frontiers of the Contributory Pension Scheme, CPS, by sustaining pension assets on the growth trajectory, ensuring increased CPS membership and supporting coverage expansion initiatives.

She is also committed to the expeditious payment of retirement benefits while deepening the pension investment horizon for enhanced returns to contributors and retirees.

A statement issued today (July 31st, 2024) in Lagos by PenCom, announcing her formal resumption of duty,noted that Oloworaran would serve in acting capacity pending her confirmation by the Senate,in line with the provisions of Section 26 (1) of the Pension Reform Act 2014

A Fellow of the Chartered Certified Accountants,ACCA, Oloworaran brings to PenCom, over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. She is an accounting graduate from the University of Ilorin and holds a Master of Business Administration from the Manchester Business School. She has worked extensively in renowned Investment and Commercial banks in Nigeria until her current appointment.