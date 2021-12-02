Peace Walk: We shall walk with you, COSEG tells Sanwo-Olu

Yoruba self determination groups under the banner of the Coalition of Oodua Self determination Groups (COSEG) has assured the Governor of Lagos state, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of it’s readiness to join him in the walk for peace he hinted in his address to the state on Wednesday.

COSEG in a statement at Mushin on Thursday signed by Dayo Ogunlana the group chairman assured the governor of the readiness of the group to walk with him on any day slated for the peace walk proposed by him.

The group said, “we want to assure the governor of Lagos state, that he will not walk alone, we shall not not only walk with him, we shall also mobilise all the civil society organizations that want the tranquility and progress of Lagos state to walk with him on the date picked.

We are talking with several groups already and they have given us their words to walk with Mr. Governor. As long as the objective of the walk is to promote peace and tranquility in Lagos state,we are in”.

The group highlighted the merits of living in peace in Lagos which they canvassed will lead to development and growth of the state.

The group said, “we have also clearly stated that Lagos is the commercial hub of the Yorubas and we will not stop at doing anything that will hugely spur progress and it’s development.

“The growth, progress and development matters greatly to us. We shall therefore not look away from anything that will promote its progress.

The group issued warning to any group, ,groups or individuals who have resolved not to allow peace to reign in Lagos should “thread carefully and stop the beating of war drums, as we will not hesitate to defend Lagos, our pride. We have said it several times that we will not joke or dialogue on destruction of Lagos. No, we will not.”

The group concluded by calling on all to embrace Mr. Governor’s initiative of peace walk to move Lagos up.

The group said “we call on all to embrace the genuine initiative of Mr. Governor to live in peace, to develop Lagos, and to move Lagos forward. This, we think the peace walk will achieve. It’s time for the good people of Lagos to defend Lagos for it to move forward as it always”.

For a better society