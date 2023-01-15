Peace talks between Enugu govt, Fulanis must not endanger our people – IPOB warns

By Pamela Eboh Awka

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB has reiterated its resolve to ensure the freedom of the people of Eha-Amufu from the hands of fulani terrorists masquerading as herdsmen.

It alleged that the bandits are working in collaboration with the Nigeria Soldiers under the command of Major Umar Musa, COC 82 Division Enugu.

The group in a statement by its media and Publucity Secretary, Emma Powerful said that information at its disposal showed that a peace talks is going on between some Enugu leaders and the government leaders regarding the massacres of Eha Amufu people by fulani terrorists.

It said that as much as IPOB is for peaceful negotiations, that it will never allow Fulani to take any part of Biafra land.

The statement partly reads, “We will not tolerate or allow any negotiation that will allow terrorist encroachment into our territory.

“The numerous kidnappings and killings by the fulani terrorists and Nigeria government, especially their military, are in an effort to eliminate our innocent youths and blame it on IPOB family members. IPOB does not engage nor condone any form of criminality or violence.

“What we want is peace in every community in Biafraland. We demand that the fulani terrorist killers who murdered our people be brought to justice and never be allowed into our territories again, or we will deal with them in our own way.”

It urged Enugu State Indigenes to support those working towards restoring peace, even as it stressed that the peace talk must not in any way endanger the communites and people in the future.

IPOP added, “Fulani terrorists masquerading as herdsmen must be prepared to vacate the Biafra land. Not now and not in future will IPOB worldwide allow the Sokoto Caliphate or there terrorist foot soldiers to take over Eha Amufu community and its assets as their own.

“IPOB has been working tirelessly to ensure that there is peace in our land. When we stop fulani terrorist in one community, they move into another. We want the terrorists to understand that Biafra cannot us and contain them. Irrespective of tacit support, the fulani terrorists are getting from Nigeria Military and Police to humiliate Biafrans, the land of Biafra is for Biafrans alone and we shall continue to defend our land with our blood.

“The fulani massacre in Eha Amufu community was masterminded by Nigeria Military and other security agents.

“We have mapped out all the entry points for terrorists into Biafran territories, and something must be done to stop them going forward. We are warning Nigeria Military to stop aiding fulani terrorists whose agenda is to come, kill, destroy, and occupy.

“It is obvious that Nigeria military under Fulani oligarchy is accomplice to the massacring of all Nigerians everywhere in their country, including Biafra land, as was stated by Former Chief of Defense of Nigeria, Theophilus Danjuma.

“Enugu State Governor, his government, and leaders in Enugu State must prevail on the Fulani terrorists to leave their land in peace to avoid further dangerous situations. Fulani terrorists nicknamed herdsmen are the fourth (4th) most deadliest terrorists group in the world. They are plagues to anyone who tries to cohabit with them. Biafrans don’t want them in our land. They must leave our land in peace, otherwise, in pieces.”