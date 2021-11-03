PDP’s statement on removal of military checkpoints spurious, says Ondo govt.

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The Ondo State government on Wednesday said the spurious efforts of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) to weaponize a seeming situation of near sabotage, clearly shows how detached they are from the arena of vigilance.

According to the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, in a statement in Akure,the state capital,to PDP, everything is politics and politics must be infused into everything, including the safety and welfare of the people.” No discerning group could have bought into such cheaply brandished propaganda”.

“The ignorantly appraised security situation by the PDP is an inelegant manifestation that they would rather dance on the blood of innocent Southwesterners on the altar of politics for patronage than stand firm in defence of their people.

“The Ondo State Government desires not to go into the merits of the flying story about non-payment of allowances to any arm of the military. It deserves no such efforts more so, that, the concerned arm of the military has yet to issue any statement in that regard.

“It must be noted that notwithstanding the politicization of any situation, the Ondo State Government ably led by Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN shall not, under whatever circumstances, succumb to blackmail and allow any puerile allegation wrapped under ethnicised platforms to wrought further violence on our people.

“It must clear to all, including the PDP, that, the target is AMOTEKUN. Unfortunately, for whoever motive is to perpetuate violence under any guise, our resolve to sustain AMOTEKUN remains unwavering. We won’t be deterred in any form. Our time-tested character and attitude towards tackling insecurity even at odd times, shall not be compromised”, the state government stated.

For a better society