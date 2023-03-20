Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

PDP’s Peter Mbah Wins Enugu Guber Election

Latest News
By Editor
3
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

By COSMAS CHUKWU
It is official that Dr. Peter Mbah of the PDP has won the governorship election in. Enugu state.
He trounced his closest rival, Barr Chijioke Edeoga of the LP with 174289 votes to Edeoga, s 157542 votes.
He has been officially declared the winner over other contestants.
He polled a total of 174 289 votes beating his closest rival Cbijioke Edeoga of the LP who scored 157542 votes,
Collation had been halted since last night following issues concerning votes from Nkanu East LGA.
PDP supporters had been protesting the delay in the final announcement since the resumption of collation.

Continue Reading
Editor 10765 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Governorship elections: APC retains Kwara, Ogun, Gombe,…

INEC postpones declaration of winner of  Ebonyi guber poll

We will mobilise to the streets if Enugu, Abia guber…

Adeleke celebrates as PDP wins 25 out of 26 Osun Assembly…

1 of 1,468