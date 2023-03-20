PDP’s Peter Mbah Wins Enugu Guber Election

By COSMAS CHUKWU

It is official that Dr. Peter Mbah of the PDP has won the governorship election in. Enugu state.

He trounced his closest rival, Barr Chijioke Edeoga of the LP with 174289 votes to Edeoga, s 157542 votes.

Collation had been halted since last night following issues concerning votes from Nkanu East LGA.

PDP supporters had been protesting the delay in the final announcement since the resumption of collation.