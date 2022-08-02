PDP’s advisory body set to meet over Wike

Victory Orimemi

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday expressed plans to meet with Governor Nyesom Wike whose dissatisfaction over the result of the party’s presidential primary election is no news.

This was made known by the chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the PDP, Senator Jibrin, who said the party is in works of being in unison and that crisis in the party can’t be compared to that of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said, “May I point out that very strongly that there is no any problem as being envisaged by some people in our great party, the PDP. I want to assure everyone that all plans are on ground to bring all members together as one and united family, as what is happening in PDP can never be compared with the situation in APC especially their plans in trying to bring religious issues of Muslim-Muslim President and Vice President.”

Jibrin also said that some groups have been formed and their responsibility will be to look into the issues of the party especially reconciling aggrieved members like Wike and the other presidential aspirants.

“I have also noted that some groups are coming up trying to solve the issues of Okowa as Vice President. The latest group include some former governors of the party and the current governors, some BoT members and elders including Prof. Jerry Gana the chief spokesman of the group.

“The group include governors of Enugu and Abia states, former governor Ibrahim Idris of Kogi State and

Dankwambo of Gombe State.

“The aim of the group is to reconcile aggrieved members, especially governor Nyesom Wike. Interestingly, the BoT, the highest advisory body and the conscious of the party is meeting on Wednesday 3rd August to discuss the issues accordingly by coming up with strong recommendations with the special committee for the special reconciliation of aggrieved members, especially Governor Wike.

“After the BoT meeting, we will meet with wike and all aggrieved members and all past presidential Aspirants. It is my prayer as Chairman of BoT that the PDP will remain the strongest and win all elections in 2023.

“I notice with great concern what the PDP primary elections of Atiku Abubakar and the appointment of chief Ifeanyi Okowa as President and Vice president candidates is unnecessary causing confusion among some PDP members,” Jibrin said.