PDP wins 30 LGAs in Akwa Ibom council poll.

Akaiso Eyo-Akaiso, Uyo

Aniedi Ikoiwak, the Chairman of AKISIEC, announced the results at the commission’s office on Udo Udoma Avenue.

According to the announcement, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) emerged victorious in 30 out of the 31 local government areas in the state.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) won in Essien Udim, the local government area of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, in line with the predictions of political analysts.

Additionally, the PDP secured the majority of the councillorship seats across the state by in 31 local governments, solidifying its position as the ruling party.

However, the APC has contested the election results, claiming that the process was marred by widespread rigging, violence, and theft of materials by the PDP.

In a press release signed by the state publicity secretary of APC, OtoAbasi Udo, the party said that AKISIEC compromised the integrity and credibility of the election in favour of the PDP.

The press release reads in parts: “Yesterday, 5 October 2024, Local Government Elections to usher in new elected executive chairmen and councilors were conducted by AKISIEC (Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission), the tenure of the exiting chairmen and councillors having since come to an end since.

“AKISIEC just like any other SIEC in Nigeria is controlled and managed by the State Government. To that extent, there is a perceived and real influence of the electoral umpire by the State Government.

“And to that extent, the obvious result would be tilted in favour of the ruling party in the State. Therefore, what we saw and experienced yesterday was a manifestation of such influence beginning with acute shortages of election materials which disenfranchised quite a number of accredited voters, and actions of financial inducements on voters by the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the State.

“In spite of the above and more, the teeming supporters of our great Party, the All Progressives Congress, and APC in the State, all came out to support our candidates on the ballot.

“The Party, ably led by Obong Stephen Leo Ntukekpo, uses this opportunity to express her sincere thanks and appreciation to you all for your tireless, steadfast, unalloyed support and commitment to the Party and assure you that with the Supreme Court judgment that returned full autonomy to the third tier of government, the local government, enshrined in our constitution and the steps taken by the National Assembly to give full effect to the judgment, from the next local government election, all SIECs in charge of local government elections now, would have been dismantled, incapacitated and laid to rest and a bright prospect for future local government elections firmly put in place.”