PDP screens ten aspirants for Edo governorship primary election.

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

Ten governorship aspirants presented themselves before the panel setup by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at its Secretariat in Abuja on Monday for screening ahead of the primary election of the party scheduled to hold in February.

Among those who were shortlisted and screened were the Edo State Deputy Governor Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu, who is widely seen as the leading PDP governorship aspirant in the state.

Others who participated in the exercise were Barrister Omosede

Ogbinedion, Anselem I. Ojezua, Hon. Felix Akhabue, Asuerime Igholo, Comrade Arthur Esene, Omoregie Ogbedie Ihama, Amb. Prof. Martin Uhomoibh, Osaro Osaze Onaiwu, and Umoru Adizetu Hadizat.

Details of their screening result are sketchy but inside sources disclosed that the PDP leadership promised the aspirants a level playing field.