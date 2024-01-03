PDP NWC rejects suspension of Fatai Adams, backs chairman

From Cyril Mbah Abuja.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the purported suspension of its Ondo State Chapter Chairman, Mr. Fatai Adams by a faction of the party in the state.

The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, in a statement on Tuesday, said the NWC rejected the action and declared the alleged suspension as null and void and of no effect, as it was not consistent with the provisions of the PDP Constitution n (as amended in 2017) and other laid down rules of the party.

The statement said: “For emphasis, no State Working Committee has the powers whatsoever to contemplate or suspend a State Chairman without due recourse to the National Working Committee as provided by the Constitution of PDP.

“The PDP is an organized political Party governed by strict adherence to the provisions of its Constitution and Rules and will not allow any individual or group at any level to violate its Constitution and Rules.

“The NWC cautions those involved in this illegal act in defiance of the PDP Constitution to retrace their steps as the NWC will not hesitate to take appropriate disciplinary or punitive actions to preserve the stability of our Party and the sanctity of our Constitution and Rules.

“The NWC states that Fatai Adams remains the Chairman of the Ondo State Chapter of the PDP and charges all leaders, critical stakeholders, members and supporters of our Party in Ondo State and the nation to disregard the purported suspension.

“The NWC enjoins all Party members in Ondo State to remain united and continue to work together in the overall interest of our Party and the people.”