PDP mocks Shaibu over failed mission to replace Ighodalo

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has mocked Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu on his return to the All Progressives Congress (APC) after allegedly failing in a well-oiled plot to sabotage and replace the will of the people of Edo State as embodied in the PDP candidate Dr. Asue Ighodalo.

In a statement issued on Sunday and signed by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary of the party, the PDP said that “by returning to the losing, insensitive and anti-people APC, Comrade Shaibu has irredeemably sunk deeper into the abyss of rejection; having at last shown his true colours as belonging to the corrupt, malevolent and oppressive political platform that relishes in violence, subverting the will of the people and inflicting pains on Nigerians.

“By confessing that his heart has always been in returning to the rejected APC, which is imperiled by an unqualified candidate; Comrade Shaibu only validates the widespread opinion that he was not in the governorship race to serve the interest and wellbeing of the people of Edo State.

“Nigerians now know why Comrade Shaibu had no tangible campaign manifesto, programme or plan for Edo State but only engaged in actions and utterances aimed to derail the PDP governorship nomination processes and frustrate the will of the majority of the people of Edo State.

“Our Party has only but pity for Comrade Shaibu for apparently being used and dumped and now on a journey to nowhere as he is currently facing a stiff rejection in the APC where he has been reportedly described as “a complete political liability and highly cancerous politician that must be avoided in order to prevent him from infesting the party (APC) with his ill-fated inordinate, desperate and obnoxious ambition”.

The statement alleged that APC stakeholders from his Etsako West Local Government Area, reportedly stated that “a close assessment of Philip Shaibu’s political participation would reveal him as a man that is politically rancorous and he derives joy in initiating, propagating and sustaining unending crisis in any association or political party he belongs”.

The PDP also described Shaibu as having no electoral value and insisted that his return to the APC is a calculated attempt by him to bring rancour, disharmony and unprecedented crisis into the All Progressives Congress”.

Continuing, the PDP said: “It is not surprising that within 24 hours of Comrade Shaibu’s return to the APC, the PDP governorship campaign has swelled as more citizens of Edo State, who do not want to be in the same political platform with Comrade Shaibu are now massively declaring support for the PDP and its candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo.

“The PDP welcomes democratically-minded and well-meaning members of the APC and other political parties who in their droves are now pitching tents with the PDP and Dr. Asue Ighodalo.

“It is clear that Dr. Asue Ighodalo is the only candidate campaigning with well-thought-out and people-oriented programmes and who has the capacity, competence, experience and public acceptability to drive the desire of the people of Edo State for sustained development on the platform of the PDP.

“The PDP charges the people of Edo State to remain focused in their overwhelming support for the party and its candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo in the September 21, 2024 governorship election in the State,” the statement concluded.