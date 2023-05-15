PDP lauds Gov. Adeleke’s developmental achievements on 63rd Birthday

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has felicitated the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke on the occasion of his 63rd birth anniversary.

In a congratulatory message issued by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba on Saturday, the party described Governor Adeleke as a good-natured leader with a heart for the people.

PDP lauded his infrastructural development achievements in sectors like power, healthcare, education, road construction, rural electrification, water resources and agriculture.

“Senator Adeleke is a very humble, caring, compassionate and committed leader; a dedicated administrator and people’s governor who embodies the hope, aspiration and determination of the people of Osun State in their quest for purposeful leadership, development and economic sustenance.

“Our Party notes with pride, Governor Adeleke’s sense of urgency in redirecting governance towards meeting the needs of the people of Osun State immediately he was sworn in on November 27, 2022 as demonstrated in the array of legacy human capital and infrastructural projects in the State since the commencement of his administration.

“Our Party is delighted by the policy thrust of the Governor Adeleke’s administration with which he is restoring and repositioning Osun State towards greater productivity to the admiration of all.

“The PDP rejoices with Governor Adeleke on his birthday and prays to God to bless him with many more years of celebration, in good health to the glory of His name and service to Osun State, our nation and humanity,” the statement read.

