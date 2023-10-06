PDP Govs salute Bauchi Bala Mohammed at 65

Cyril Mbah, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) has felicitated with the Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, CON, Kauran Bauchi and Chairman of the Forum, as he turned 65 years.

The Forum joined members of his family, friends and associates in thanking God for His blessings of wisdom, good health and protection on Governor Mohammed in his private and public life.

Director-General, PDP Governors’ Forum, Hon. C.I.D. Maduabum, in a statement circulated to PDP Press Corps on Thursday said “We celebrate you as a leader known for unwavering commitment to serving the Nigerian people, evident throughout your distinguished career in the public service, your tenure as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), your role as a senator, and now as the Governor of Bauchi State.

“As Minister, Governor Mohammed was remarkable in frontally dealing with the menace of land racketeering in the FCT, through the modernisation and further digitisation of land administration in the territory. It was during his tenure that the Katampe and Kagini districts, two massive districts that have opened the Abuja metropolis to greater development and housing provision were established.

“He was also instrumental to massive developments in agricultural extension services and progress on the railway project in the FCT.”

Maduabum said the Forum further appreciates the numerous achievements as Governor of Bauchi State, which earned Bala accolades in his first term and election for a second term.

“Under his watch, Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, exploded, tourism rejuvenated, new roads built and old ones rehabilitated.

“Governor Mohammed has also shown exemplary leadership in the transformation of the agriculture sector with the provision of additional hectares of irrigated land, improved seedlings and soft loans to farmers. His milestones in education, housing and water provision, rural electrification, landmark initiatives in infrastructure development and his roll out of various palliative measures to cushion the impact of the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government on the people of the state, have raised the bar in governance.”

He said the PDP – GF salutes the commitment of Governor Mohammed to the attainment of greater heights by the Forum since becoming a member in 2019 and now as Chairman of the Forum.

“Governor Bala Mohammed is a great leader of the Forum, his dedication to the cohesion and harmony among all the governors is uncommon. We wish him well and many more years of achievement for the people Bauchi State, our party and Forum,” he said..