PDP Govs Forum advocates decentralization of security architecture, sympathizes with Plateau over killings

..Donates N100m

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Governors under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advocates the decentralization of security architecture and creation of state police to serve as a remedy of minimizing ravaging insecurity threatening Nigeria.

Chairman of PDP Governors Forum and Governor Bauchi State, Senator Bala Muhammad made the assertion whilst in a visit on Thursday at New Government House Little Rayfield to sympathized with Governor Caleb Mutfwang and Plateau people over unwarranted attacks and killings of innocent souls in some communities in the state.

“We are just been very honest with ourselves. We are not just indicting and discriminating the Nigerian police or the security, they are doing their best, but certainly the ratio between citizens and policing is very low and the states know the familiarities of their States and local governments and their towns and villages and even the crisis of community crisis and others.

“So we have always been advocating there is no distance between the governance at the National level but we need to get some decentralization of the security apparatus so that we can enhance good governance by having good state police.

“And again, that would give us the opportunity to engage the structure for the security agencies to train our youths and also make sure the rules of engagement are not abused, there is not extrajudicial killings, and so on and so forth. We will work with established practice, globally personal rather than just be forced to be doing vigilante. Even on the vigilante, we’re doing our best to make sure we involve the security agencies, but we are still being accused.

We have seen what happened in zamfara, in kastina and other places. This is good to go because Nigerians want to sleep with their eyes closed and the PDP as the party we have always envisaged good governance. We have no option other than to show the difference between beans and rice. That’s what we are trying to do to make sure we bring projects and programs, good governance with the little resources we have even though we may not get special intervention, but we are doing the best.” He noted.

Appreciating his colleagues for the solidarity, Governor Caleb Mutfwang acknowledged that Of course, the matters we are confronting are not entirely peculiar to us in the state. It has become almost a national challenge dealing with the issues of insecurity.

“The neglect of the last administration where you are tempted to think that even the perpetrators of the insecurity were even being supervised by the state and this has made them to become emboldened to continue to unleash terror on innocent lives. By the grace of God we are not deterred. We are also trying to ensure that we build inter and intra community harmony.

“One thing I have said consistently since becoming government is that nobody can go in alone. We need unity across the divides of faith, across the divides of ethnicity. If we don’t achieve it, it’s going to be difficult for the country to be secured”, Mutfwang hinted.

Daily Champion reports that the PDP Governors donated a whooping sum of one hundred million (N100 million) Naira to Plateau state Government to rehabilitate the victims.

In attendance are six Governors, that of Bauchi, Osun, Adamawa, Oyo, Edo, Enugu and the host state Plateau.