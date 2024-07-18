PDP Govs end meeting in Enugu

…resolutions taken on upcoming party congress, off-season elections, others

By Patrick Wemambu

Opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum ended its consultative meeting under the leadership of Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed at the Enugu State Government House, Enugu on Wednesday.

After exhaustively deliberating on critical matters of national interest and state of the party, to name a few, the meeting took far-reaching decisions on a number of wide-ranging issues.

For starters, the meeting decided that the congresses leading to the election of party leaders at the various tiers must be transparent, fair and in strict compliance with party constitution regulations.

Similarly, efforts must be put in place to ensure successful conduct of the congresses across the 36 states and FCT.

As regards the Off-season elections in Edo and Ondo, the forum while urging INEC to provide a level playing field for all concerned, admonished the parties to conduct violence-free and issue-based campaigns in accordance with provisions of the electoral act.

On the economy, the Govs noted with dismay what they described as the protracted minimum wage negotiations. While supporting Labour’s demand for an eminently justified salary raise, they cautioned, however, that agreements must take into consideration ability of the FG and sub-nationals to pay.

The Supreme Court ruling on LG autonomy was another grave matter on the meeting agenda. Given that the third-tier of government guarantees governance is brought closer to the grassroots people, the party said it would continue to support the former’s independence. However, the meeting appealed that implementation of the court judgement must not create a trust deficit among the various levels of government.

While calling on the warring parties in the Rivers State crisis to sheathe their swords and embrace peace, the governors regretted what they described as erosion of the 16 years of tremendous development of Nigeria under the PDP by the APC-led administration.