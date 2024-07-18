PDP governors declare support for labour agitation on new minimum wage

By Cosmas Chukwu

The 13 governors who were elected under the platform of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP, have thrown their weight behind the demand of the organised labour on the issue of the new national minimum wage.

The chairman of the PDP governors’ forum and the Bauchi State governor, senator Bala Mohammed made this known on Wednesday while briefing the journalists on the outcome of their meeting held at the government house, Enugu.

The PDP governors also condemned the crisis in Rivers State and promised to ensure that it is resolved amicably.

While reading out the communique before the newsmen, the PDP governors’ forum acknowledged that the minimum wage negotiations are becoming unduly protracted in the face of the unprecedented hardship and impoverishment of the people, saying the labour demand for a substantial salary raise is eminently justified.

They said agreement must take into consideration the ability to pay by the subnational, the federal and the local governments, and appealed for restraint in both utterances and actions that could lead to the hi hi complete breakdown of law and order as well as the collapse of the economy.

Declaring their support for the autonomy of the local government as enshrined in the constitution, the forum said it believes in the efficacy of the local government system which ensures that governance will be brought closer to the people.

While regretting the level of hardship faced by Nigerians under the All Progressives Congress-led federal government, the PDP governors forum promised to bring back the good old days of low inflation rate, affordable food, fuel and transportation among others.

The meeting commended the governors of the PDP controlled states for their innovative approaches to governance in many fields especially infrastructure, education, health, women and youths initiative as well as timely delivery of the developmental projects across the country.

The governors further called on Nigerians to refrain from any anarchy as the PDP matches towards the return of the party to power in 2027.

The forum commended governor Peter Mbah of Enugu state for holding the party together not only in Enugu but in the entire South East and extolled his achievements within a very short time in office.

Aside from the PDP governors, others in attendance were the chairman of the party, the chairman of the Board of Trustees, the chairman of the former PDP governors forum, and the chairman of the senate caucus.

Others were the chairman of the former ministers forum, as well as PDP state chairmen in the 36 states of the federation.